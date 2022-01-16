ENID, Okla. — Mark Garard stands out in the AT&T store parking lot in his usual garb of a Nathan’s Famous baseball cap and condiment-colored shirt.
Passersby can easily spot him, standing under a red-and-yellow umbrella as a big flag with the words “hot dogs” on it sticks out of the ground at Cleveland and Garriott.
Typically, about 50 people stop by Okie Dokie Dogs when Garard has the New York-style hot dog cart set up there. Some are established customers, and others are just folks who were driving by.
“I’ve had people tell me — I’ll ask them, ‘What brought you by today?’ They’ll say, ‘I saw your yellow shirt and realized it’s a hot dog stand,’” Garard said. “At least half the people that stop were just driving by.”
Garard, 66, moved to Enid about 15 years ago to become the pastor at Sovereign Grace Baptist Church, but he always thought it would be fun to operate his very own hot dog cart.
In September 2020, Garard, who’s originally from Rockford, Ill., decided to open up Okie Dokie Dogs, despite being several months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the reasons I went ahead and got started when I did is because most vendors around the country saw an increase in sales during the pandemic because they’re outdoors and there’s no seating — no worries,” he said.
Garard bought his cart in Tennessee, watched a lot of how-to videos online and talked to others who were in the same line of business.
The cart cost $7,000, and Garard spent about $2,000 on licenses, inspections and fees.
“It takes a lot of hot dogs just to make back $2,000, and then it’s $1,500 every year. That doesn’t go away,” he said. “I’m getting close to the break-even point.”
Garard typically sets up shop in the AT&T parking lot, though he’s made appearances during several First Friday events in downtown Enid — with his biggest nights being during Oktoberfest and First Friday Fiesta — and caters to private events like birthday parties.
It usually takes Garard about 50 minutes to set up the hot dog cart and close everything down when he’s done for the day.
Okie Dokie Dogs sells hot dogs, bratwurst and smoked sausages. Garard rotates the daily specials, sometimes selling spicy andouille sausages, jalapeno cheddar sausages or simply just a chili-cheese dog.
Toppings include ketchup, mustard, brown mustard, mayonnaise, crema, hot sauce, relish, onions, jalapenos and cheese.
“I usually tell people, ‘Anything you want,’” Garard said.
Since Garard only operates Okie Dokie Dogs part-time, he only goes out a few times a week, usually posting what times he’ll be out and about on the hot dog cart’s Facebook page.
Garard said he has thought about potentially leasing the cart to others on the days when he’s not working so that the cart can get out there more.
He said being set up in Enid brings its own set of challenges. When the wind speeds get too high, Garard is unable to set the hot dog cart up.
“Wind is probably the biggest challenge,” he said. “Quite often, I’ll post (on Facebook) when I’m going to be out, but then I’ll get up and the wind is like 18 or 19 miles per hour. Things would just blow off the cart.”
Throughout it all, Garard relishes the time he spends at Okie Dokie Dogs and getting to meet people.
“Enid has been very supportive and encouraging. It adds value to living here. A lot of people remember going to a hot-dog cart in another city or as a kid, and they love having me here, so I’m very thankful for the reception I’ve had.”
