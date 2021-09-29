ENID, Okla. — A new partnership is providing greater access to food for the animal companions of people experiencing homelessness in the Enid community.
A few weeks ago, the Enid Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals provided about 30 gallon-sized Ziploc bags of pet food to the Enid Street Outreach Services’ resource center, located in the basement of Enid Faith Ways and Holy Cross Enid Church at 701 E. Park.
Enid SOS volunteer Cynthia Stevison said about 30% of the people experiencing homelessness in Enid have pets.
“When visiting with and delivering food to (people experiencing homelessness) downtown and at parks in our Street Outreach, we noticed that if they had a pet, they would share their sandwich — sacrifice half their food for their pet,” Stevison said. “Now, that person can eat their whole sandwich, and now the dog has food and water. We’re just going to work together to solve some issues that are out there in the community.”
Stevison and Karen Hickman, an Enid SPCA board member, met while both serving on the News & Eagle’s community advisory board. Stevison told Hickman what Enid SOS’ Resource Center, which opened July 27, was doing for the community, while Hickman said in a podcast episode released Monday about pets and homelessness that she knew that Enid SPCA needed to get involved.
The already-established Pet Food Pantry at Enid SPCA, located at 1116 Overland Trail, provides pet food to those in need, but executive director Vickie Grantz said the partnership would help Enid SPCA reach even more people.
“There are some people experiencing homeless who come to (Enid SPCA) to get food, but when I heard about the resource center, my thought was, ‘Oh my gosh. We can get the food closer to where the people are,’ because ... there are people who don’t have cars and don’t have transportation,” Grantz said.
Stevison said the resource center has given out several bags of pet food already, adding that Enid SPCA has been diligent in calling to make sure there’s still enough available.
Grantz said that providing pet food is just the tip of the iceberg in the partnership.
Both said they hope to provide homeless people in Enid more services for their pets such as veterinary care.
“Their pets are their family members,” Grantz said, “so our goal is to try to help take care of their pets so that they can live a long life together. The beautiful part of Enid SOS is that they’re trying to help them to get the things they need so that maybe they can get into a home and get up on their feet, so we’re just doing the small, pet-care portion of it.”
