ENID, Okla. — With Valentine’s Day just a day away, local community leaders are reminding teenagers that love shouldn’t hurt.
Teen dating violence (TDV) is a pattern of coercive, intimidating or manipulative behavior used to exert power over a partner and can happen in-person, online or through technology, and February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
Courtney Strzinek, executive director of YWCA Enid, said some of the signs of abuse in teenage relationships range in severity and can include checking social media accounts without permission, extreme jealousy or insecurity, explosive outbursts, passive-aggressive behaviors, coercion, gaslighting and any form of physical harm.
A lot of times, Strzinek said, TDV can be hard for teenagers to identify because they are still in their adolescence.
“Teenagers don’t have the cognitive, coping and discernment skills that adults have, to realize that some behaviors that they could be experiencing in a relationship are unhealthy,” she said. “Sometimes, a lot of behaviors will go unnoticed or be brushed off, ... and can be blown off from a lack of experience in a relationship and not knowing that that’s not normal.”
Other factors, Strzinek said, can include seeing unhealthy relationships in the media or in their own lives, as well.
According to Love Is Respect, 1 in 3 girls in the United States experiences physical, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner.
One in 10 high school students has been purposefully hit, slapped or physically hurt by a boyfriend or girlfriend.
“Those are all scary statistics, in my opinion, and that’s why we need to get the word out (about TDV),” Strzinek said. “It’s our responsibility, as the adults in this community, to help our teens live healthy and happy lives and model, for them, good relationships and how to get help if they come into an unhealthy one.”
Teen dating violence can leave lasting impacts on teenagers and their futures, and in adults, said Jay Redelsperger, a clinician at Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
Abuse can often escalate, Redelsperger said.
“What starts off as more of emotional abuse or controlling behaviors can escalate to more dangerous behaviors — physical abuse, sexual abuse and even death,” he said.
Austin Hazen, youth coordinator and public relations coordinator at YWCA Enid, said adults might not realize how often TDV happens, especially when teenagers don’t reach out when something is wrong.
According to Love Is Respect, 33% of teenagers who were in an abusive relationship never told anyone about the abuse.
“Teenagers may not know how to come up to their parents and ask for help, or the adults in their life,” Hazen said.
He said TDV affects not only teenagers but also their parents, teachers and friends, and she encouraged teenagers experiencing dating abuse to tell a parent, counselor or other trusted adult.
Strzinek also encouraged parents to talk to their child about what healthy relationships, respect, boundaries and good communication looks like before they start dating and to continue having brief discussions later on.
Healthy relationships are based on respect, good communication, trust, honesty and equality, and Redelsperger said it’s important to raise awareness about TDV because raising awareness will help limit trauma.
“When you limit trauma, you have a healthier community because you have healthier individuals,” Redelsperger said.
Tree Kelley, interim executive director of YFS, said the Garfield County Domestic Violence Task Force is working with Enid Public Schools to soon launch a six-week program — pending school board approval — over domestic violence to present to freshmen, and YWCA Enid has given presentations to other area schools.
Strzinek said any school district interested in having YWCA Enid give a presentation to students — which she said about 1,000 have been reached so far — about TDV can contact her by emailing director@ywcaenid.com.
YWCA Enid, at (580) 234-7581, and YFS, at (580) 233-7220, are also available for help, information or resources for female and male teenagers experiencing TDV.
Redelsperger said YFS has individual counselors and clinicians with knowledge of resources in the community that can fit teenagers’ needs along with an emergency crisis line, (844) 433-7220.
YWCA Enid’s crisis line, (580) 234-7644, is open for anyone seeking help or who has questions.
