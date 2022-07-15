ENID, Okla. — With triple-digit temperatures expected to continue, local organizations are helping people experiencing homelessness stay safe from the heat.
A myriad of heat-related medical issues like dehydration are some of the biggest risks Enid’s homeless population faces during the summer months, and temperatures throughout the next week are expected to soar well over 100.
From handing out bottles of water to providing a cool shelter, organizations like Enid Street Outreach Services, Salvation Army of Enid, Hope Outreach Ministries and Our Daily Bread — and other individuals and organizations — are doing what they can to provide assistance.
“We're all working for the same goal, and that's to help people who are in need,” said Matt Lohman, CEO of Hope Outreach.
Enid SOS and Our Daily Bread
Rhonda Stevison, president of Enid SOS, said its mobile approach allows the nonprofit to get out on the streets and go to places on the street where people experiencing homelessness may be to hand out bottles of water, Gatorade and snacks to those in need.
“We'll go out to ... where (people experiencing homelessness) are,” she said. “We’ll be handing out Gatorade and water daily to make sure they stay hydrated, and we’ll offer snacks to keep up their energy, because — the heat’s just going to wipe them out. Nobody wants to sit outside in that.”
Signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion, according to the Mayo Clinic, include a headache, nausea, heavy sweating, faintness, dizziness, fatigue, muscle cramps, low blood pressure upon standing, cool, moist skin with goosebumps when in the heat, and a weak, rapid pulse.
Enid SOS also sets up a shower trailer Tuesday and Thursday at Our Daily Bread, where people can take cool showers, and staff and volunteers on-site will advise people where local cooling stations are.
Our Daily Bread also donates and contributes snacks and Gatorade to Enid SOS, said Deacon Val Ross.
In addition to the meals Our Daily Bread serves, Ross said two containers full of ice and bottled water are set up at the end of the day for people to take.
“We have them out all day long, and at the end of day, which is about noon, we put new ice and more bottled water in them,” Ross said. “Each of (the containers) will hold about 92 bottles of water, and both of those are pretty much empty by the time we get there the next day.”
Community members can help Enid SOS by donating items such as snacks, bottled water, Gatorade and clothing including T-shirts and shorts or by making monetary donations online at www.enidsos.org.
Ross said donations of bottled water, Gatorade and Powerade are needed at Our Daily Bread.
Salvation Army of Enid and Hope Outreach Ministries
Capt. David Brittle of Salvation Army said it’s important to stay safe from excessive heat just like it is during the winter months when it’s bitterly cold.
“If it's too hot or too cold, your body's not going to function as well, and that can cause other health issues,” he said, “so it's important that we make sure people are hydrated and can cool down. If you come in and sit for 20 or 30 minutes, you can go back outside for another hour, but if you don’t have that cool-down period, it’s just going to compound the issues.”
When the temperatures rise excessively to the triple digits, Salvation Army's doors will open for people to come in and cool off, Brittle said.
Bottles of water will be given away to people who are in need, as well, and in the evenings, Salvation Army offers a free meal and overnight shelter for anybody as long as they are not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.
Showers at Salvation Army are open to the public every evening, and hygiene kits are given away regularly. People can do laundry at Salvation Army in the evenings and on the weekends, as well.
Donations can be made to Salvation Army via a check, a money order or cash, and Brittle said community members can also donate to or shop at Salvation Army's thrift store to help with services. Bottled water and Gatorade also can be dropped off, too.
Brittle said Salvation Army works to operate more in the evenings, as other organizations and locations offer cooling stations for people to use from the morning to the late afternoon.
“If we have one of those excessively hot days, and somebody can't make it to Hope Outreach, Five80 (Coffeehouse) or the (Public Library of Enid and Garfield County), we do open our doors,” Brittle said. “That's what we do to fill (and) the gap. We don't open every day that's hot because we just don't see the people coming to us, because they know that there are other places open.”
Hope Outreach’s day center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has shower facilities, an air-conditioned area and cold drinks or coffee available, Lohman said.
Financial donations to Hope Outreach always are a help, Lohman said, as well as dropping off bottled water, things like sugar and creamer and clothing such as socks.
Lohman reminded the community that people experience homelessness year-round.
“We have people year-round going through these things,” Lohman said. “It may not be the extreme heat, but they're still suffering from the lack of supplies and the lack of having a place to stay.
“It's great when people's attention gets turned to it, but it's a year-round problem that we're working with and dealing with, so that support — not just for us, but Salvation Army and anybody else who's helping — we just want people to remember that we're here all the time.”
Forgotten Ministries could not be reached on Friday, but according to its website, its seasonal homeless shelter, Mercy House, provides food, shelter and safety to those in need.
For more information on services Forgotten Ministries provides, call (580) 616-3368 or visit www.forgottenministries.com or Forgotten Ministries on Facebook.
