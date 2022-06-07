ENID, Okla. — A nurse at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center recently retired following a 40-year career.
Pamela Joseph, an emergency department nurse, chose May 14, 2022, as her final day for a specific reason, according to a press release from Integris.
That was the day the Hennessey native graduated from nursing school at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1982.
Joseph said she knew from a young age she wanted to be in the profession.
“The only thing I ever wanted to do growing up was be a nurse,” she said.
In the late 1970s, Joseph began working in the medical field as a teenage volunteer as a candy striper at Integris, according to the release. Joseph then attended Autry Technology Center and received her CNA license.
During the summer following her high school graduation, she worked in the urology department at Integris, where she met a nurse who encouraged her to continue in the profession.
After graduating nursing school, Joseph worked at a hospital in Shattuck, Okla., as a graduate nurse before moving to Midwest City, where she worked in an emergency department, the release states.
In 1999, when Joseph was 39 years old, she made a major change and joined the Air National Guard as a flight nurse.
Two years after Joseph swore in, 9/11 happened, and she was deployed while working at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.
She served five tours in Afghanistan and Iraq before retiring from the military in 2010.
“I loved working as a flight nurse,” she said in the release of her experience. “The people we cared for were so appreciative. We worked alongside soldiers from other countries, and many of them were young. I was older, so they called me, ‘Mom’, which made me feel good. If my children were in the same position, I would want someone to look after them.”
After her time in the military, Joseph moved back to her hometown of Hennessey to be closer to her aging parents, going back to Integris in 2016, according to the release.
Jamie McAlister, emergency department manager at Integris, said in the release Joseph was a please to work with.
“She took fellow caregivers under her wing and truly enjoyed assisting other nurses and sharing her knowledge and experiences,” McAlister said in the release. “Anyone that crossed her path benefitted from knowing her.”
On her final day, Joseph wore her nursing whites and white hat and came with photos and badges from her time in the military, as well as all of her name tags from past jobs, the release states.
In her retirement, Joseph plans on spending time with her mother and sister, who is also retiring and moving back to Hennessey where she is building a house next to Joseph.
Joseph also plans to spend a lot of time in her sewing cabin, which is full of fabric and machines for sewing and monogramming, according to the release.
McAlister said in the release Joseph’s retirement is bittersweet.
“Not only is the department losing a great nurse, but also a great friend,” McAlister said. “We truly wish her the best as she transitions to a retirement full of hobbies and traveling.”
