Enid, OK (73701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.