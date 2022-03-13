ENID, Okla. — Local area education advocates from different sides of the political aisle say they are opposed to the state’s private school funding bill that’s expected to make it to a full Senate vote Monday at the Capitol.

Roxanne Pollard, one of the founding members of the Greater Enid chapter of the nonpartisan Parent Legislative Action Committee, said she believes the bill would be a continued form of segregation in American schools.

“These types of voucher programs, they invite discrimination and the misuse of taxpayer funds,” Pollard said.

Oklahoma’s, she said, would be the latest development in a private-school funding movement that began shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education school desegregation ruling in 1954.

Jennie Scott, another Enid PLAC co-founder and an elementary school teacher, said she believes public dollars should solely go to public institutions, as is required by the state constitution.

“If we are not giving everyone the same chance, then we are no longer that land of opportunity,” Scott said.

Senate Bill 1647, authored by GOP Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, didn’t make it to a floor vote during Thursday’s full session but is expected to be on the table in Monday’s session.

Pollard said Treat’s proposed Oklahoma Empowerment Act also has too many unanswered questions about accountability.

According to SB1647, a third-party management company would handle operations of the so-called empowerment savings accounts — commonly deemed vouchers by those opposing the legislation — with money that would follow Oklahoma students to cover tuition and expenses at a non-public school or program of their choice.

The state Department of the Treasury would be able to audit a random 10% of empowerment accounts and investigate potential misuses. However, no language exists in the bill’s current floor version on auditing the management companies or the private schools themselves.

“Somebody has to show where these dollars go so we don’t end up in another situation like we did with Epic,” Pollard said, referring to the state charter school system that has been embroiled in public auditing controversies.

Scott said she takes issue with vouchers being funded “off the top” before state dollars are sent out to districts, leaving public schools across the state with a lower stream of revenue, whether they’re located in rural, urban or suburban areas.

Oklahoma ranks 47th in the nation in per-pupil funding provided by the state Department of Education to its 509 public school districts for general operations, according to the state.

“When we are still at the bottom of the nation (in per-pupil funding), we just have no business reducing that fund,“ Scott said Friday.

Pollard, a Republican, and Scott, a Democrat, both unsuccessfully sought their respective parties’ primary state House district nominations in 2018 before starting the Enid PLAC chapter with longtime Garber educator Sally Clickner in January 2019. Around 50-200 people attended informational meetings before the COVID pandemic shuttered meetings, Pollard said.

Though she said the issue has become more partisan and framed as one of “school choice,” Pollard, who’s also president of the Garfield County Republican Women’s Club, said she’s always been in favor of school choice.

“Every parent, every child should have a choice of schools,” she said, “but it shouldn’t be a choice of schools at taxpayer money. … Would you go next door and ask your neighbor, ‘I would like to send my child to a private school, would you mind helping me pay for it?’ Because in essence, that’s what you’re doing.”

Public schools and Oklahoma CareerTech districts also already receive ad valorem tax revenue as a major funding source, said Pollard, who is a member of Autry Technology Center’s board of education.

Under the state’s equalization formula, public schools that run low on property tax dollars and other local sources of revenue — including Enid Public Schools — often rely on that funding for general fund expenses. These largely include teacher salaries, educational materials and school programs.

“That’s what determines the quality of the educational experience,” Scott said. “If we were in the top 10, I’m not sure how much I would be fighting vouchers, but we’re 47th.”

Both women said the majority of Oklahomans don’t support the voucher proposal either, citing recent state poll that asked around 600 Oklahoma respondents, “Do you favor or oppose using taxpayer dollars to fund private school tuition?”

A majority 68% of possible voters answered that they were opposed to the funding source, with 33% answering in favor, according to the poll commissioned by the Oklahoma Education Coalition.

Among Democrats, 86% were opposed to vouchers, while 59% of Republicans were opposed; independents landed between, at 65%.

The poll also showed that over 80% of respondents were in favor of increasing state funding for pre-K to 12th-grade education to hire more teachers and decrease class sizes, as well as increasing salary and benefits for teachers and support professionals.

The coalition’s 10 members include state educator groups such as the PTA, the Oklahoma State School Board Association, rural and suburban school organizations and the Oklahoma Education Association educators’ union, as well as Oklahoma City and Tulsa public schools.

OEA President Katherine Bishop said the coalition purposefully used the Tarrance Group, a prominent, right-leaning pollster group that she said was well-respected in conservative groups.

In contrast, a poll of 500 Oklahoma voters, conducted in January by the conservative-leaning Cole Hargrave Snodgrass & Associates, found strong support for school choice.

The survey asked an initial question more about “school choice” than about “funding private school tuition with public taxpayer dollars”: “School choice gives parents the right to use tax dollars associated with their child’s education to send their child to the public or private school which better serves their needs. Generally speaking, do you favor or oppose the concept of school choice?”

The American Federation for Children — former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ conservative advocacy group focusing on school privatization — commissioned the survey.

Around 60,000 students attend private school in Oklahoma, Bishop said.

Considering Oklahoma’s roughly $3,600 per-pupil funding, Bishop said around $260,000 is already missing from the “state funding pie” appropriated to districts each year.

“You shrink the pie, then you shrink the pieces of the pie,” she said. “So every district will be affected (by SB1647).”

Oklahoma already ranks 16th in school choice and has more public money being sent to private schools, Scott said. The state has two private school choice programs: the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act program and a voucher program for students with disabilities called the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship Program.

Scott said Oklahoma also has numerous options for online, charter schools and magnet schools, as well as some of the loosest homeschooling laws in the country.

The local school districts haven’t been denying students in this community for years, said Scott, who knows students who have freely transferred without issue to and from Enid, Chisholm and Drummond public school districts in Garfield County.

She also said she knows Oklahoma Bible Academy, the largest private school in the Enid area, already has an ample amount of scholarships, and regular fundraising helps cover tuition costs, which reach nearly $8,000 a year for high school grades.

“I think we already have quite a few choices,” Scott said. “I don’t understand what choices aren’t available.”