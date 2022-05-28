ENID, Okla. — About one month ago, Dr. Barry Pollard left St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, feeling a little emotional.
The local doctor had just performed his last surgery before retiring, after 40 years of being a neurosurgeon in Enid.
“I walked out that last day with a pair of shoes and a lot of memories,” Pollard said.
Pollard and Regina Kraus, a registered nurse who worked as Pollard’s nurse for all four decades, announced their retirement in April and saw their final patient last week.
A Hennessey native, Pollard, who graduated from high school in 1969, went to Oklahoma State University with the intention of becoming a veterinarian but eventually changed his mind, deciding to become a physician instead.
Pollard later graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s College of Medicine in 1977 and chose neurosurgery as his specialty, saying the “challenge of the field” attracted him.
“Something that just drew me to (neurosurgery) was the challenge and the opportunity to do the kinds of surgeries that neurosurgeons do,” he said Thursday. “I decided neurosurgery was certainly where I wanted to be, and I’ve never regretted that decision.”
During his residency, Pollard met Kraus, an Oklahoma City native who was the head nurse of the neurosurgery unit at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Pollard, wanting to serve community members closer to his hometown, asked Kraus if she wanted to go with him as his nurse to establish a practice in Enid because he admired the work she did at St. Anthony’s.
Kraus, looking for a new challenge, said, “Yes,” and was Pollard’s nurse ever since, saying that mutual trust between them was key to why she worked with him for so long.
“I trust (Pollard) with everything,” Kraus said. “I trust him with the way he practiced medicine and the way he did surgeries, and he’s honest, beyond belief. I always knew that he had my back, and he always knew I had his.”
Starting a practice
In 1982, the two established the practice in Enid, which was busy from the get-go.
“We had so much work to do,” Kraus said. “Every minute had to be used.”
Pollard said it felt like they were under “intense observation,” as he performed surgeries that had never before been done in Enid at that time, like craniotomies, carotid endarterectomies and spinal fusions.
The workload and trying to not make any mistakes were some of the biggest challenges Pollard and Kraus faced throughout their four decades in practice.
A lot of spinal surgeries would last for up to four hours, and the longest surgery Pollard performed was broken up into two 12-hour operations.
But helping people for all those years was worth it all, they said.
The most rewarding part for Pollard was the satisfaction of being involved in a lot of individuals’ medical care and helping them get back to their lives.
“To be given that privilege and be able to, for the most part, successfully help the great majority of people was very satisfying,” Pollard said. “To walk down the street and see so many people I’ve operated on and seeing them doing well, ... that’s a very rewarding feeling.”
“Being able to help someone — that’s the best thing you can hope for in life,” Kraus added.
Other adventures
Pollard said when Kraus, who had a 45-minute commute to and from work, told him around September that that would be her final year, he instantly knew that it would be his last, too.
Both Pollard and Kraus have families they want to spend more time with, and they each have other areas of interest they want to pursue more, too.
“My time will be taken up easily by other things I do — from P&K Equipment to farming,” he said. “There’s the Angus ranch that I have, and through the years, I’ve done a lot of things with Oklahoma State University. I am on the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation Board and ... the treasurer of the American Angus Association. Between those things in my life, my grandkids and my family, I think it’ll all be filled in.”
“Being Dr. Pollard’s nurse has been a wonderful experience — probably one of the best experiences of my life, doing all of that,” Kraus said, “but I think it’s time now that I give back to society without pay — volunteering and helping people.”
The past 40 years have flown by, Pollard and Kraus said, and the duo thanked the community for supporting them.
Kraus also thanked her husband, other family members and good friends for all their support, as well as the nurses, physicians and staff she worked with at St. Mary’s over the years, and Pollard said he was grateful for the support from family, including his wife, Roxanne, his mother, Patsy, and his children and their families.
Although Pollard and Kraus are looking forward to what’s next, the two felt bittersweet about retiring.
“I feel a little homesick for (the office),” Kraus said.
“To have accomplished this — having a successful practice and taking care of as many people as possible, as a team — it’s remarkable.”
Patients still are able to go to the office, 102 S. Van Buren, for pain management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.