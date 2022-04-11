ENID, Okla. — A lifelong musician, educator and supporter of music education is being remembered for his passion.
Al Jensen died at the age 94 on Friday. A music store owner and instructor, he was known in the area for his decades of service to the local music community.
“He was an amazing man,” said Randy Hurst, owner and president of Midwest Music. “He was like Will Rogers. He never met a man he didn’t like. You talk to him for just a few minutes and it was like you had known him forever.”
Hurst met Jensen in the early 1970s, just a few years after Al and his wife Marie opened Jensen’s Music Store in 1966.
“He was just as good as they come,” Hurst said. “He was still teaching oboe lessons into his 90s.”
Jensen’s Music Store, which changed owners in 2002 and renamed to Midwest Music, was said to be a place where you could just as easily be invited to sit and have a doughnut or cookie and a pop as to peruse the pianos, instruments and sheet music. The Jensens built more than a music business, Hurst said — they built a reputation of dependability among the community and their friends.
Jensen began his musical career at age 8. At age 16, he won a full scholarship to Juilliard, which launched him further into the musical industry. He was a professor of oboe at Phillips University from 1969 to 1995. Jensen received the Governor’s Arts Award in 1984, was inducted into the Oklahoma’s Bandmasters Association as an honorary member in 2009 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tri-State Music Festival Board in 2015.
Whenever he was congratulated on his successes, Jensen would always reply saying, “The angels have been kind to us,” Hurst said.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Private family burial will follow in Enid Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.