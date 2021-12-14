ENID, Okla. — A widowed, single mother is left to figure out end-of-life expenses and care for her disabled son, who received a terminal cancer diagnosis last month.
Dolores Buck, mother of a 54-year-old Enid man who has terminal cancer, is seeking help for her special needs son’s medical expenses. The son, who is unnamed at the request of his mother, recently was placed in a local nursing home after his diagnosis.
Doctors diagnosed Buck’s son with stage four brain cancer in November, after several falls sent him to the hospital. Buck said her son began having mobility issues a few years ago, but they attributed these occurrences to his long-term mental health issues.
The son has dealt with skin cancer for years alongside his special needs. Buck said she learned a long time ago that cancers are like an iceberg, that only show so much on the surface, but the big part is underneath, hidden.
“I think that’s how this happened,” Buck said. “He has had so many skin cancers and has scars all over him from having the skin cancer cut off. It turned out to be so much worse. I think if it was diagnosed sooner, they could have stopped it.”
The 54-year-old has been dependent on his family’s care his whole life, but remains conscious and “hoping in God” at the onslaught of his more serious health conditions. The family wishes to keep their son happy in his final months.
“He was really sick,” Buck said. “He was falling and shaking all of the time. That’s what brought it to light, actually. He fell and hurt his arm, then just a few days later he fell again on his chest. It just kept hurting him.
“I took him to the emergency room, and I was telling them all of the stuff that has been happening to him for a long time. The doctor did some scans and came back to tell me he has cancer on the brain and in another place.”
Buck’s other children have helped with their brother when they can, but she is his primary caregiver. After the diagnosis, she placed her son in a local nursing home so he could receive more specialized care.
“There are days you can go out there and you’d think there is nothing wrong with him,” Buck said. “He is cheerful and happy to see you. He can talk, the brain cancer has only affected his memory and mobility so far.”
Buck has placed donation jars around town and said they have helped some. She said she has to rake up money for the funeral home and already has paid for part of her son’s funeral plot.
“I am just reaching out for help for whoever wants to help,” Buck said. “If they don’t want to help, then I’ll make it somehow. I just didn’t think I’d be dealing with this with my son yet.”
Donations to the Buck Benefit Fund can be made at any Bank of Kremlin branch to assist the family with their son’s end-of-life expenses.
