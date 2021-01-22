ENID, Okla. — A local mobile veterinarian is facing seven felony charges following a non-injury car accident in late December.
Erica League, of League Mobile Veterinarian Services, is facing two counts of child neglect, two counts of child endangerment by driving under the influence, one count of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, according to court documents. She is scheduled for a bond appearance Monday.
On Dec. 28, 2020, Enid Police Department officers were dispatched to 2600 N. Van Buren in reference to a non-injury accident, according to the affidavit filed in the case. Officers found an abandoned red Mustang with multiple damaged pieces and debris spanning approximately a four-block radius in a grass divider. The car was running but unable to move due to damage.
A second caller reported that a woman, later identified as League, and two undressed children were in the parking lot of Bank of Oklahoma, the affidavit said. The temperature at the time was reportedly 37 degrees but felt like 27 degrees.
One of the children, a 10-year-old, only had on shorts and socks and the other child, a 2-year-old, was only wearing a diaper, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states both children were “cold to the touch and had red skin from being exposed to the near freezing temperature.”
League told officers they were being chased by snakes inside her residence on West Phillips and she put the children into the car without proper clothing. She also said she crashed the car because snakes were inside the vehicle attacking them, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, League was showing signs of tardive dyskinesia, which is a side effect of antipsychotic medications and causes uncontrollable stiff, jerky movements. Officers reported that League was shaking uncontrollably, had slurred speech and irrational behavior, made erratic statements, was unable to complete sentences or thoughts and was having auditory and visual hallucinations.
Her condition prevented her from correctly doing a standardized field sobriety test, the affidavit states. She was read the implied consent test request and at 6 a.m., she agreed to take the state’s test. Nurses had difficulty drawing blood because League’s veins were “hard,” according to the affidavit. It took five people to eventually get a good blood draw.
Officer Randall Peters discovered three $1 bills, a used and bent syringe and a large vial of Dolorex, a pain reliever for horses, in his car’s floorboard where League had sat down without his permission, according to the affidavit.
League’s bond was set at $15,000, and the surety bond was posted for her Jan. 5, when she was released. According to Oklahoma Veterinary Board, League still has her veterinary license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.