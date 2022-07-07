ENID, Okla. — Shayla Miller is currently on summer break before starting her second year of medical school at the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah.
Miller is originally from Woodward, but grew up coming to Enid often, she said.
This summer, she spent two weeks completing a summer rural externship, shadowing Dr. Kalli Reimer at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid.
“This program has allowed me to gain insight into being a primary care physician in rural Oklahoma,” Miller said. “It has taught her about the management and treatment of the common health concerns that many Oklahomans face.”
Miller said she found this externship through her OSU-COM program. She applied for this program and was matched with Dr. Reimer.
“What inspired me to learn more about rural medicine was growing up in a rural town,” Miller said. “I see such a need for more physicians in rural communities because there are so few physicians. The people of Oklahoma deserve to have access to health care no matter where they live.”
