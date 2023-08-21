ENID, Okla. — Two Enid residents recently were inducted into the U.S. Martial Arts Hall of Fame at a week-long celebration of martial arts in Hot Springs, Ark.
Cassondra Morisch was inducted as a distinguished instructor, and Jennifer Musick was honored as Instructor of the Year at a black-tie affair with more than 300 guests present.
Both instructors have their 6th level master black belt and teach at the Humanitarian School of Martial Arts (HSMA), located 301 S. 30th in Varsity Square Shopping Center.
Smith has competed in the national circuit since she was 11 years old, training under Grand Master Dustin Musick at HSMA for 22 years. She is master head instructor at HSMA.
Musick also has competed in many national competitions throughout her high school years and is an instructor at HSMA. She also has earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
HSMA has offered free training in TaeKwonDo to children 5-17 for 20 years. They are required to help with fundraisers to pay for the cost of their training. HSMA teaches a layered method that includes conduct, community service, anger/stress, techniques with assigned essays and grade reports.
HSMA encourage families to train together. They also offer several pay classes, including boxing, BJJ, MMA and kickboxing.
For more information, go to Facebook at HSMA or text the studio at (580) 402-4106. The studio is open for visits 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
