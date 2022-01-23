An Enid man says he wants to provide others a safe place on social media to post poetry or their inspirational thoughts, so he opened a Facebook page called Minor Thoughts and Details, to share with others.
Marshall Minor, a lathe operator at PT Coupling, started the page a few years ago following the death of his father. He and some of his acquaintances post their writings there, and he now wants others to feel welcome to do the same.
“I just want to give people a secure outlet to express themselves where they don’t have to worry about getting negative feedback,” he said.
He said he was going through several issues, and decided to use writing as an outlet for his emotions.
“I actually hated poetry in high school,” he said. “But, then, it started taking off.”
Minor said some of his friends and acquaintances started following the page, and now many of them contribute their own writings.
While the page is public, he reminds others who want to post to the page to “use it for the purpose it was intended for, which is to think, inspire and get your mind off things.”
There are a few rules, he said.
“Watch your language. Don’t be a jerk. Add good content.”
So far, the page has about 200 followers. He also shares memes and other inspirational thoughts on the page.
