ENID, Okla. — Luciano Bartolozzi was kind of winging it whenever he left college.
The 24-year-old Enid native left Jackson State University about halfway through, unsure of what he wanted to do. He just knew he didn’t want to be in school.
He had been involved with JSU’s ROTC program, and his commander convinced Bartolozzi to give the Air Force a try.
Now, 2nd Lt. Bartolozzi, with the 3rd Flying Training Squadron, has been in the Air Force since 2018, and in April, he received his wings at a graduation ceremony at Vance Air Force Base, living out his unexpected dream.
“(Becoming an Air Force pilot) was almost like a pipe dream,” Bartolozzi said. “A lot of the guys that come through here are ... very smart, very sharp individuals — very driven. They’ve been wanting to do this since they were young. For me, it was like a shot in the dark. I grew up here in Enid, watching T-37s and T-6s fly, and it was always something that I thought was very cool, but never seemed realistic ... but I fell in love with it.”
His mother, Sandy Bartolozzi, said she wasn’t surprised whenever Bartolozzi told her he had joined the Air Force. As a kid, Bartolozzi “refused to wear anything” but a flight suit, Sandy said, and from a young age, he wanted to fly.
“The excitement that he, as a young child, dreamed about, he wanted to experience as a young man, and he’s met that dream, and I’m so proud of him,” Sandy said. “Little boys always dream of being a pilot, and he’s living the dream. It’s fantastic.”
Bartolozzi was among the first class of graduates to go through Vance AFB’s new Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 program, which “focuses on student-centric instruction and stems from leadership’s recognition that students learn differently than those even a decade ago,” according to a Vance article from Terri Schaefer, chief of 71st FTW Public Affairs.
He had a lot of long days and short nights and spent a lot of time studying, sometimes never feeling like he’d gotten ahead of the training curve.
Despite the frustration and challenges he faced, he said it was all “extremely rewarding.”
“You get your wings and you look back with the guys and gals that went through it with you, and you’re all looking around, you’re like, ‘Wow, we really did that. We learned how to fly an aircraft in an extremely short amount of time, and we’re very proficient at it,’” Bartolozzi said.
Sandy, who was at Bartolozzi’s graduation ceremony in April along with Bartolozzi’s father and brother, said watching him receive his wings made her feel extremely proud of her son.
When he received his wings, which Bartolozzi described as “like getting a college degree,” he felt like he had “reached the top of the mountain.”
Now, he said it’s more like another challenge has been issued.
“When you’re a student pilot and you don’t have your wings, all you really have to do is show up and learn, and demonstrate some sort of proficiency,” he said. “You’re never in fear of a whole lot. ... With your wings, the stakes are a lot higher.”
It takes a desire to be a pilot in the Air Force, Bartolozzi said. Whether someone has a college degree, has interned with NASA or has come straight out of high school, it’s the want-to that matters.
“A lot of it just comes down to desire,” he said. “You have to just want to succeed, more so than any prior accolades.”
What comes next for Bartolozzi will be determined at his “drop night,” which is when a pilot finds out what assignment and aircraft they’ll get, on July 23.
Bartolozzi said he’d like to fly MC-130s at Cannon Air Force Base or Kirtland Air Force Base, both in New Mexico, but he said coming back to Vance as an instructor also is on his radar.
As a parent, Sandy said hearing that her son may want to come back to Vance makes her happy.
“I am so thankful that I can still have my son be a man and meet the needs of the Air Force, but I still get to eat dinner with him every night,” Sandy said.
Bartolozzi didn’t have any set goals when he joined the Air Force — he saw it as more of a challenge.
Now, he said his goal is to give back to student pilots who are struggling like his mentors did for him.
Some advice Bartolozzi would give to student pilots who are in the shoes he was wearing is that everyone in their pilot training career will feel like they can’t cut it, but they’re not alone.
“That can feel isolating because you don’t want to admit that you’re the guy or the gal who’s struggling because at the end of the day, it’s a competition,” he said. “You’re not alone. … You’re gonna feel like you just don’t have what it takes, but it’s in those moments, that’s where you really just have to ... be like, ‘Look, I’m really having a hard time,’ and that’s not a bad thing. It’s what’s expected, and honestly, it’s probably (better) for you to find that limit now than when you’re out in the real operational world.”
To any young kids, especially those growing up in Enid and watching the planes fly overhead like he used to, Bartolozzi said it’s not a pipe dream.
“If the desire is there, go for it,” he said. “If it’s something you want to do, it can be done, and I hope that me leaving Enid and somehow finding my way back ... I hope that proves to kids that it can be done, and that it’s not something out of their reach.”
