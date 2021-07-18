ENID, Okla. — While scrolling through social media a couple of weeks ago, Chason Ensminger happened to see a post about the Dream Chopper competition.
Ensminger, a 19-year-old Enid native, entered right then without hesitation.
The Enid High School graduate said he wanted to win his dream chopper in honor of his older cousin, Michael Hayes, whom he called his “Bubba” and was killed in 2015.
“I was like, ‘If I don’t enter, I can’t win,’ and I really want to build a bike for my Bubba in memory of him, and I know (Dream Chopper) can actually build that,” Ensminger said.
Dream Chopper is an online voting contest where the winner will receive a custom bike built entirely from scratch from Orange County Choppers and appear in an episode with Paul Teutul Sr. and the OCC crew.
The competition began July 12, and the first round will go until next Thursday. Ensminger’s group has 116 contestants, and as of July 17, Ensminger is in third place.
If Ensminger makes it into the Top 15, he will proceed to the second round of voting. He’ll have to make it into the Top 10 and Top 5 and become the group finalist before moving onto the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals. The winner of the Dream Chopper competition will be announced on Sept. 2.
Voters are allowed one free vote each day, but extra “rescue votes” can be purchased with the proceeds benefiting the Hudson Valley SPCA Foundation, a no-kill animal shelter.
Ensminger, who works at Elite Collision Center, said Hayes was his “superhero” when they were growing up.
He was devastated when he found out about Hayes’ murder on July 15, 2015, after Hayes jumped in front of a bullet for a family member.
Hayes, who was 21 when he died, had a love for motorcycles.
“He rode anything he could get his hands on,” Ensminger said. “(Harley-Davidson motorcycles) were his favorite, but he couldn’t afford them, so whatever he could get was fine with him. He made it the best he could.”
Ensminger said his grandfather has been riding motorcycles “ever since he came out of the womb” and has been teaching Ensminger about them for years.
If he wins the competition, Ensminger said he wants to build a Fat Boy Harley-Davidson with a New Orleans Saints theme because that was Hayes’ favorite NFL team. He also wants to add “In Memory of Michael Hayes” on it.
“I just want to make sure everyone knows what I went through and make sure they know (Hayes) is still here in some way,” he said. “It just has a lot of meaning, and I hope I win. ...
“I hope to make more people hear about it. I really want to win this for my Bubba, and I want the whole world to know his story, so at the end of the day, I win either way.”
To vote for him, visit www.dreamchopper.com/2021/chason-ensminger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.