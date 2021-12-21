An Enid family is putting on its fifth annual light show outside of their home with thousands of programmed lights and music.
The light show is at 2442 Edgewood Drive and runs 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it is pretty packed outside of our house,” Ryan Sudlow said. “People will just line their cars up and down the street and stay and watch the program. The whole point of this is to make sure we have done our part to make people’s Christmases a little bit brighter.”
All members of the Sudlow family are involved in the project, including parents Ryan and Jessica and children Tristan and Willow. Fifth-grader Tristan has been helping with the light show for two years now and third-grader Willow was able to join the family in preparation for the first time.
Both Sudlow children said their favorite part of helping with the light show was getting to go up on the roof with their dad. Tristan said his friends at school ask him about the light show as well.
The Sudlow Family Light Show began when Ryan saw ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” As an engineer, Ryan wanted to figure out how light shows were accomplished.
“We run an all pixel-based light show,” he said. “A pixel is a light that you can control the color and brightness of. We can control every light of our 4,908 individual light bulbs in the show.”
Ryan has a program called X Lights that allows him to find, sequence and program each light. The light display has four songs and light arrangements that cycle through, completely programmed by Ryan, who owns Sudlow Engineering Services and also currently works in Civil Engineering at Vance Air Force Base.
Music can be heard inside your car by tuning to 95.1 FM. The holiday arrangement features music from the Capital Kings, Lindsey Stirling, Relient K, Snoop Dogg and Anna Kendrick.
There will be a Grinch-themed display, highlighting the Grinch’s relationship with his loyal dog, Max. The Sudlows are asking for donations to be given directly to Enid SPCA or dropped off at their home during the show.
“No matter how much of a grinch you are, remember that your dog loves you,” the family said in a post on their Facebook page.
The family has a special place in their heart for family pets, as their dog of 12 years passed away in the spring. The family has another dog and two cats. The SPCA is in need of cleaning supplies, pet food (Authority brand preferred), puppy training pads and old towels.
