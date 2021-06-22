ENID, Okla. — A local LGBTQ+ Pride group is looking for volunteers to run its annual community event this October.
Enid LGBTQ+ Coalition, founded in 2009, is looking for directors, volunteer coordinators, stage coordinators and general volunteers for the event from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 16. The group also is looking for vendors and sponsors to help fund the event.
“We run off of volunteer work, really,” said Julian Pendergraft, a previous director of the event. “(Volunteers) are what make the event so fun.”
The positions entail varying kinds of work, Pendergraft said. The director of the event will contact potential vendors and sponsors, though some of that work already is done for this year’s event.
The volunteer coordinator will help organize people who sign up to work at the event, creating and maintaining schedules so no one person has to work the entire time, Pendergraft said. They also will be responsible for recruiting volunteers.
The stage coordinator will be focused on entertainment, including keeping in contact with performing groups and making sure the transitions are smooth on the day of the event. The group is hoping to have primarily local artists on stage, Pendergraft said.
“It takes a lot to put an event like this together,” he said. “But it’s so, so worth it.”
The event will take place in downtown Enid this year for the first time. In 2019, the event was moved to Oakwood Mall due to weather. Before that, it had taken place at Government Springs Park.
The group meets regularly to discuss plans for the upcoming event. The next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. July 13 at Autry Technology Center, but is subject to change. The Facebook page for the group is regularly updated, Pendergraft said.
“I love when the community gets involved with this. It really shows everyone that we can work together, no matter what.”
