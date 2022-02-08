Enid’s state legislator who sits on the House Education Committee signaled his support for the governor’s “bold” agenda for public school reform that would partly involve a private school voucher proposal.
After two days into the 2022 session at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Republican Rep. Chad Caldwell told the News & Eagle he hopes Gov. Kevin Stitt continues to give parents more school choices during this legislative cycle.
“You could tell from his speech that he’s energized and excited, and he’s ready to get to work. He is raring to go,” said Caldwell, who represents all of Enid in House District 40. “We have an opportunity … that we are doing what we can to help at least provide options for what is best for every student. This is about every Oklahoma student.”
During his Monday State of the State address, Stitt said, among several education-focused proposals, he was in favor of Senate Bill 1647, which would create a private school voucher program for students to draw from if they chose to leave a public school in favor of an alternate education.
“We know education is not one-size-fits-all, and I pledge to support any legislation that gives parents more school choice, because in Oklahoma, we need to fund students, not systems,” the governor said.
The proposal has drawn criticism from school advocates and professional educators.
Oklahoma Education Association President Katherine Bishop, who oversees the state’s largest opt-in professional teaching organization, said Stitt offered neither resources or respect to teachers in his speech.
"We agree we do need bold steps. But following the voucher playbook of outside special interests is anything but bold,” Bishop said in a statement Monday. “This tactic has been repeated in states throughout the country and the data is clear – using public dollars to fund private schools does not help students.”
in the wake of last year’s open-transfer law, which Caldwell co-sponsored (a public show of support of the legislation), he said he also supports the Senate bill called the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, authored by Senate President Greg Treat.
A child would take what’s considered a “backpack of money” from state allocations to attend a privately funded school or a home-school program. According to Oklahoma Watch, funds could be used on private school tuition, homeschool expenses, tutoring, books, computers, supplies, transportation to school and many other qualifying expenses.
Caldwell said in modern education, school choice has been about either moving to a better school district or having the financial means to go to a private school.
“Bottom line is this — a ZIP code and how much money your parents make shouldn’t determine the quality of your child’s education,” Caldwell said.
Stitt told the story of a high school freshman, Jonathan Wright, who was adopted out of foster care at 3 and had used an existing state scholarship program for four years to attend Oklahoma Bible Academy, which is one of five private schools located in the Enid area.
Oklahoma currently has two private school choice programs: the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act program and a voucher program for students with disabilities. The former was enacted in 2011 and launched in the 2012-13 school year.
A family of four earning up to $147,075 qualifies for private school scholarships under the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act, which was expanded last year.
Caldwell said he knew Jonathan and his single mother, Lisa Wright, through church and OBA, which his high school-age daughter also attends.
“Why wouldn’t we want that same opportunity for every child? Not necessarily to go to OBA, but to go to a school that (parents) think is best for their child,” Caldwell said. “Enid High School and Chisholm (Public Schools) have been filled with people who had enough money and were Christian, but they sent their kids (to those schools) … because they felt like that was going to be the best fit for their child.”
Caldwell argued that federal health care benefits such as Medicaid and Medicare aren’t required to be used only at federally run hospitals, and Americans can spend their SNAP benefits at private grocery stores.
“It’s only in education that we act like this is some foreign concept,” he said.
Caldwell, who also sits on the House Appropriations Committee, said funding from the bill wouldn’t necessarily leave smaller slices of per-pupil allocations for public schools from the state's pie.
“From a per-pupil perspective, the dollar amount increases,” Caldwell said. “The schools get to spend more on them, so really everybody gets a win.”
Enid Public Schools was allocated a final-adjusted $29.8 million for its 2022 fiscal year general fund on Tuesday.
This amount, calculated from the district's weighted average daily membership, grew more than $2 million from the year before because of last year's funding increase that put more into the formula, district CFO Sam Robinson said.
The State Department of Education was budgeted a record-high $3.2 billion last year, which the governor said he intends to keep.
There are 27 private school choice voucher programs in 16 other states and the District of Columbia, according to the Education Commission of the States.
Nine of those other programs don’t require student assessments, and neither would Oklahoma’s.
