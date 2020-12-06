Local leaders discuss roots, hope for overcoming pay disparity

Two decades into the 21st century, full-time female workers in Garfield County still make less than two-thirds as much as their male counterparts, according to U.S. Census data featured in a recent report.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey compares male and female wages, from the community to national level. For full-time employees who worked continuously over the 12 months prior to the survey, women in Garfield County earned 63% of what their male counterparts earned — $31,809 for women, compared to $50,127 for men.
Business.org, in its October report, “The Best (and Worst) Paying Metros for Women in 2020” used those county numbers as the Greater Enid metropolitan area, and found it the third-worst paying metro area for women in the nation.
Using data for only wage earners living within Enid’s corporate area yields somewhat better results for women, earning 71% as much as their male counterparts, compared to 74% for Oklahoma as a whole, and 82% for the nation.
Outcomes for women
In its report, Business.org linked the gender pay gap to significantly greater hurdles for women prospective business owners, finding that, while women own 30% of small companies, only 16% of conventional small-business loans are distributed to female business owners nationwide.
Looking at the total value of all loan types, the study found only 4.4% of the total value of loans for all sources go to women — meaning “women get approved less often and get less funding than their male counterparts.”
“One reason for this disparity may be closely tied to the gender pay gap,” according to the report’s authors. “Receiving less pay for equal work over the course of several years (or decades) makes a huge difference in a woman’s ability to save money for her business and build credit. And with less startup cash in hand, a woman may be considered a bigger risk for lenders compared to a man with more of his own resources at his disposal.”
Women in Economic Development
Those disparities in opportunity and outcome for women are not lost on Lisa Powell, executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance.
“Women in Enid are not equally represented in the C-Suite of companies in Enid, in the corporate board rooms of Enid, as business owners or in political leadership positions in Enid,” Powell wrote in an email to Enid News & Eagle. “This is either a result of a lack of opportunity/access, a lack of interest, or a lack of know-how.”
To help overcome those barriers, Powell formed Enid Women in Business, to be “a vehicle for women to network with one another, to receive information and training on a variety of business topics, and to connect them with leadership opportunities.”
Looking beyond Enid to the communities at or near the bottom of the Business.org study, Powell said she “can only hypothesize as to the reason,” but added they tend to be communities with higher-paying jobs that traditionally are held by men.
“I do notice that many of them are towns with a strong energy industry — which offers more jobs that are typically selected by men and which have above-average wages,” Powell wrote. “This could be a major contributing factor to the wage gap between genders in Enid and other represented communities.”
But, the current disparities do represent more than shortcomings. Powell also sees in them opportunity for regional growth.
“One area of focus for business growth in Enid is more professional service jobs, regional or corporate HQ (headquarters), and R&D (research and development) facilities,” she wrote. “These types of jobs more equally appeal to both genders and would allow us to diversify our economy and provide more opportunity for everyone.
“The numbers that show that women earn two-thirds of what men earn does not hinder our work in economic development, but actually highlights a huge opportunity for Enid,” she wrote. “One of the limiting factors for growth in any community is access to skilled labor — this shows that we have untapped potential in our workforce that could help supply the employees we need to grow our economy in Enid.”
Disparities span
for-profit, nonprofit fields
Cheri Ezzell, executive director of Community Development Support Association, said disparities in wages between men and women are not unique to any field of work, or to any geographic area.
“I don’t think it’s just Enid — it’s the world,” Ezzell said.
Since her early days in the women’s liberation movement, in the mid-1970s, Ezzell said she’s seen a lot of positive changes — but still much room for improvement.
“I remember myself and my peers having to make a choice about what kind of woman you were going to be,” Ezzell said of a time when women were expected to choose between family and career. “You have to say opportunities for women have greatly expanded during my lifetime, but when you come to parity, we know women still don’t earn as much as men.”
Ezzell attributed some of the ongoing disparities to cultural momentum.
“People get put into these funnels based on their sex — there are funnels of jobs traditionally for women, and there are funnels of jobs traditionally for men, and the ones for women don’t pay as much,” she said.
That’s still evident in nonprofits, she said, where “there are lots of women in the field, but the top-line positions are traditionally held by men.”
Unlike the for-profit realm, Ezzell said nonprofits have to publicly report their executive salaries, and significant gaps still can be seen between nonprofit directors based on gender.
It is slow work overcoming those gaps, Ezzell said, and it requires women speaking up for themselves, and for each other.
“I think we all have to advocate for ourselves,” Ezzell said. “That’s a big part of it, but it doesn’t matter how big an advocate you are for yourself if the people at the top don’t value your contributions and your potential. When we rise we need to make sure we bring people along with us, and work to destroy those barriers.”
‘Use your voice’
Debbie Wilczek has seen gender disparities in opportunity and outcome in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors.
She worked as an accountant at a local firm while serving on the board of YWCA Enid, then was hired on as the nonprofit’s financial director in 2012, and rose to executive director from 2017 to 2019.
Last year, Wilczek made the leap from her executive director’s position to private business ownership, at CM Miller Gallery of Gifts, 128 W. Randolph.
Across that span of development, Wilczek said she’s seen “noticeable discrepancies in pay between male and female colleagues.”
Part of the cause, she said, is women aren’t heard, and aren’t as prone as men to make themselves heard.
“I don’t think we use our voices enough,” she said. “Even if we are asked to the table, we don’t speak up enough — and often we aren’t even asked to the table.”
While at YWCA, she said working with various government agencies highlighted the different weight given to men’s and women’s input.
“It was hard to not only get my voice heard, but then to be taken seriously and not be dismissed,” she said.
That spills over into negotiation — or the absence of negotiation — when it comes to employment contracts and wages, Wilczek said.
In her experience, she said women are more prone to “just accept what we’re offered, instead of countering,” while, in general, “men are still better at selling themselves and asking for things than women.”
Another factor, Wilczek said, is women still are expected, and expect themselves, to fill the traditional role of caregiver, even while working a full-time job.
That leads to women taking more sick leave to care for loved ones, which can hurt them when it comes time for promotions and pay raises, Wilczek said.
While Wilczek left behind the professional work of empowering women at YWCA Enid, she said she’s still passionate about that work, and still serves and volunteers with the organization.
“I am appreciative of the work being done by agencies like the YWCA to effect change, both locally and nationally,” Wilczek said.
The darker side of the pay gap
Courtney Strzinek, current executive director at YWCA Enid, said the effects of gender pay gap go beyond disparities in finance and professional development. All too often, she said, the gender pay gap is both a weapon and result of domestic abuse.
“When we look at the victims who come into our shelter, they are very usually financially controlled, and financial abuse is one of the ways they experience domestic partner abuse,” Strzinek said. “Most of the women we serve aren’t allowed the opportunity to grow personally, because if they were to blossom, they are not as easy to control.”
Countering those effects is a slow process, Strzinek said, focused on “empowering women to find their worth and find those skills they can monetize.”
“A lot of women don’t have an opportunity to do something like open a business, because they are so monetarily controlled,” Strzinek said. “We work hard to instill in them, ‘You are worthy, you do have skills you can monetize and you can get out of abusive situations and go on to be successful individuals.’”
For many women suffering financial abuse, Strzinek said simply having a safe and supportive environment in which to grow is the beginning of a new and more equitable life.
“Just providing them with shelter and building their self- esteem can help launch them into a better job and a better situation for themselves,” Strzinek said.
For more information on the Business.org study, visit the full report at https://www.business.org/finance/loans/best-small-business-loans-for-women/#Best_pay ing_metros_for_women. The U.S. Census data on which the study was based can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2018CommunitySurvey.