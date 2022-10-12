ENID, Okla. — Local business leaders expressed their concerns Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, during a luncheon meeting with members of the State Chamber's Employers in Action program.
Among the issues raised were daycare availability and allocation of funding to state programs.
Although Oklahoma has a low unemployment rate, labor participation is low and the state needs employees, those attending were told. Emily Crouch, a program presenter, said she believes many women are sitting out of the job market because of the lack of daycare.
Krista Roberts, St. Mary's Regional Medical Center chief executive officer, said for her hospital the “6 a.m. to 6 p.m. shift work causes problems for daycare with our employees.”
Jon Blankenship, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer, said he was concerned with state funding not reaching Enid.
“We need the State Chamber to be proactive about the funding for mental health and substance abuse," he said. "We were supposed to save $10 million from prison reform. Where did this money go?”
Money saved from criminal justice reforms approved by voters was supposed to be allocated to counties for mental health and substance abuse programs, but that has not happened.
Mandy Mayberry, chief communication and engagement officer for Autry Technology Center, said she also was concerned about allocation of funding.
“Oklahoma has the strongest CareerTech in the country and by 2024, 47% of our workforce will need certifications,” she said.
She said Gov. Kevin Stitt is asking for collaboration of CareerTech funding and that might not be a good idea.
Leaders of the Employers in Action program were at the luncheon at Oakwood Country Club to discuss highlights of the 2022 legislative session and hear local concerns. There were 402 bills signed into law,and the group discussed those that most affected business owners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.