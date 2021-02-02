ENID, Okla. — Legislators in the area responded positively to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s third annual State of the State address Monday.
In his speech, Stitt addressed topics including the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and education. Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said Stitt’s address was “retrospective” compared with the past couple of years.
“I think that makes sense, considering everything that’s gone on the last couple years, especially COVID-19, and the impacts of that on our state,” Caldwell said. “(Stitt) specifically mentioned 3,000 Oklahomans that have passed away, and certainly, it’s been hard on every state. It’s had a big impact on every state, and we’re certainly no exception to that. He did talk a little bit about, I think, kind of the positives coming from that, as well — our seven-day average is down 45%, hospitalizations are down 35%.”
Stitt addressed the importance of schools offering in-person learning to students, which Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, agreed with.
“I like the idea that he’s really set on getting kids back in school and keeping the state open and operating it safely,” Pederson said. “There were some things I was encouraged about, too. Mainly, a lot of it was the education policies as far as trying to get the kids back in school, and I’m a strong proponent of that.”
Caldwell, who is on the House Common Education Committee, said “ghost students,” which Stitt talked about regarding school funding, are “certainly something that I think we’re going to take a look at and hopefully fix.”
Currently, schools are able to pick their highest number of students over the last three years, which determines how much funding a school gets, Stitt said in his speech.
“We’re sending money to districts to educate kids who don’t go there, and that’s simply not fair,” Stitt said in his address. “There are more than 55,000 ‘ghost students’ in our funding formula right now. That means we’re allocating close to 200 million of your tax dollars to students who don’t exist. This is unacceptable.”
“I think it’s important that we are funding students instead of school districts and that we are making sure that we have the opportunity to be in a school that best fits their needs,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell also echoed the importance of students going to school and learning in person, praising Enid Public Schools for giving children that option.
“I know that hasn’t always been the case, but for the most part Enid Public Schools have been in person,” Caldwell said.
In his speech, Stitt referenced that it’s been 325 days since Tulsa Public School students in fourth through 12th grades have been in their classrooms.
“Hopefully they go back to school soon, but if not, if it ends up stretching in the beginning of next school year, you’re looking at close to over 500 days,” Caldwell said. “I think that’s something we need to look at, and one of the governor’s remedies to that is open transfer — ensuring that if a kid wants to move from one public school to another, that they have that opportunity, and that the government helps make it happen instead of standing in the way.”
Ag is a big part of Pederson’s district, so he praised Stitt for “fight(ing) for our farmers and ranchers and the Oklahoma way of life,” along with bringing Cattleman’s Congress to Oklahoma.
“(Stitt) mentioned Cattleman’s Congress and how venues like that — because we’ve stayed open … More of that forthcoming, and businesses that want to — they’re ready to move out of some of the districts, like in California, and be out here where they can operate with less restrictions and regulations,” Pederson said.
Stitt reopened Oklahoma on June 1, which Caldwell said helped keep Oklahoma businesses open and helped keep Oklahomans employed.
“It’s really helped our unemployment figures … which I think really helped our economy which will make this year’s budget process a little easier,” Caldwell said.
Regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma and the impact that will have on the state, Caldwell said although “those are going to be some difficult problems to solve, but … it’s important for our state that we figure that out.”
“I know our congressional delegation is working on that as well, but we’re gonna have to figure out a way to work together to solve that particular issue,” Caldwell said.
Working together with Stitt is something Pederson is ready to do moving forward.
“Initially, I was impressed (with the address) and look forward to working with (Stitt),” Pederson said.
