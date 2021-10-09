Oct 3-9 is celebrated as National Newspaper Week. The Enid News & Eagle is the primary local news source for Enid, Garfield County and much of Northwest Oklahoma. Enid News & Eagle is published six days a week in print and through an online E-Edition and 24 hours online with regularly updated stories, information, events and notices on enidnews.com and on Facebook.
The Enid News & Eagle is proud of the journalists serving our coverage area. In honor of their work, the News & Eagle has been publishing information about each of our reporters and editors this week. Our last installment is our photographer, Billy Hefton.
We hope you have enjoyed getting to know a little bit more about the dedicated journalists covering Enid, Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma.
Billy Hefton, photo journalist
The majority of people in Enid do not know me. However, when they see me, they know who I am. That would be the photographer for the News & Eagle. Truth to be told, I am kind of hard to miss. A big guy with a big camera.
How did I get to Enid? Well, I worked 14 years in a paper mill before deciding to become a photographer. I graduated from OSU-Okmulgee (now Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology) with a photography degree. My first photography job was with the Norman Transcript, then I moved to the Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, then back to the Oklahoma Gazette in Oklahoma City, and the last 15 years at the Enid News & Eagle.
If I have a philosophy on photography, it is to try to find something different or unusual with every photograph. Regardless of the subject — news stories, luncheons, breaking news, city council meetings, groundbreakings or just getting a photo of everyday life in Enid — I try to produce photos that would be interesting to the readers.
Of all the different events I cover, sports is by far my favorite and my specialty, especially high school sports. Taking photos of young men and women putting everything on the line, physically and emotionally, winning a game or race. The smiles on their faces when they win or the tears when they lose — that’s something I will never tire of doing. And I will admit, a few times while standing on the sidelines, I have heard Bruce Springsteen’s “Glory Days” playing in my head.
My path as a photographer has been filled with twists, turns, side roads and dead ends, and I have enjoyed every one.
