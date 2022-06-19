Local home care company turning people away due to staffing shortages

ENID, Okla. — Alice Semrad has to be careful when her longtime caregivers don’t come to her home on the weekend.
The Enid resident, who at 94 receives assistance from local home senior care service Grace Care, has home care assistants come over for a few hours at a time on weekdays.
Workers will go shopping, take Semrad to appointments, keep her house spotless, help with her shower and cook one hot meal for her, she said.
But on Saturdays and Sundays?
“No hot water, no cooking, no going down to the basement,” Semrad said. “I’ll just sit in my chair and read my book.”
One day, she fainted coming out of her bathroom and hit her back on the doorknob, fracturing two vertebrae. She was temporarily paralyzed.
After surgery, her legs began working again, but Semrad still cannot bend over and needs her walker all of the time because her feet are numb, she said.
“I have to keep my hands on my walker so that I don’t fall down,” she said. “They come every day and take care of my house. They take care of everything.”
For people like Semrad who want to stay in their home as they age, a caregiver is vital. But a growing number of people could be losing out on the life-prolonging dignity and care they might need, local administrators say.
Bob Osborn, Grace Care’s CEO, said the Enid home care business gets calls all the time for help, but his staff aren’t able to fulfill those requests because they don’t have the manpower for more clients.
“It’s not just an Enid or Oklahoma thing — it’s a nationwide shortage,” Osborn said.
Latisha King, Grace Care assistant administrator, said she is seeing other home care associations experiencing caregiver shortages, too.
“Really the shortage came about the time when everyone was being frequently exposed to COVID,” King said. “We had several people that were off because of exposure, not necessarily having COVID. After the pandemic, it slowed down and we noticed that we weren’t getting applications anymore.”
Caregiving is a flexible full- or part-time job, able to be any day of the week or any time of day, based on the needs of employees and clients, King said.
Osborn how the caregiving field can be a stepping stone into other health care careers like certified nurse assistant, certified medication assistant or even to nursing school.
Grace Care will also help cover the cost of further training for existing employees who want to advance to a CNA.
Autry Technology Center provides adult students with health care training beginning with full-time CNA programs, which until recently was the minimum requirement to become a home caregiver in Oklahoma.
“A year ago, the legislation changed where we can now train caregivers,” Osborn said, referring to 2021’s Senate Bill 42. “Now we can train home care assistants to do the job.”
In-home caregiving is one of the fastest-growing fields in health care, yet there is still expected to be a shortage of 450,000 workers in the industry, said Oklahoma state Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, who wrote SB 42.
“We’re quickly running into the problem that we don’t have enough caregivers to provide the range of services some patients need in order to live in their own homes,” Rader said in a February 2021 release, after the bill was passed in the Senate.
The home health and personal care profession is expected to be one of the fastest-growing professions this decade, projected to increase nearly 33% by 2030, according to the U.S. Labor of Bureau Statistics.
The occupation was reported with a median annual wage of $45,000 in 2021.
Case manager Buffy Roberts, now 78, came out of retirement eight years ago to become a caregiver and is still working full-time at the office.
“There are thousands of people who need help,” Roberts said. “We can’t do it all, but we will do what we can. We need the people to be able to do it.”
Besides having something to do or receiving a paycheck, Roberts said she likes her work helping people who she said have been “kind of ignored.”
“And yet, if you sit down and talk to them, you find out this is an amazing human being who has touched our world in many ways,” she said. “To give them company and help them with things they can’t do, to listen to them, or remind them that they are still needed and important is very satisfying.”