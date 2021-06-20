ENID, Okla. — Ashley Vaverka has only seen her workplace through the lens of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vaverka graduated from Northern Oklahoma College last May and began her nursing career at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center a few weeks later — when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full-swing.
She started her career wearing a mask at all times, had her temperature checked daily and had to work in the COVID-19 unit, but she said it was all a “humbling” experience.
“I got to learn so many things that I would have never gotten to learn if we weren’t in a pandemic,” Vaverka said. “It was all new to me. (I just) learned so many things I would have never gotten to learn about the respiratory team and utilizing them, or the different medications they were using and people being on bipaps.”
Now, the 22-year-old — along with local health officials from St. Mary’s, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and the Garfield County Health Department — are taking steps to move forward with health care in a community that is in the beginning stages of taking off its pandemic glasses.
“We don’t look back because we’re looking forward, but we will never forget the experience we had, and we always have our eyes open as to what’s going on around us,” said Krista Roberts, St. Mary’s CEO. “We’re always cognizant that we may need to turn on a dime and go that direction again, but we won’t go backward. We will always continue moving our organization and the hospital forward.”
‘Building the ship
while sailing’Both Integris and St. Mary’s put in precautions, restrictions and protocols when the pandemic first began in March 2020, as did the Garfield County Health Department, as the staff had to adapt to the challenges COVID-19 brought with it.
“We were building the ship while sailing,” said Maggie Jackson, Oklahoma State Department of Health regional director of community engagement and health planning, who oversees the county department.
One of the biggest changes made during the early months of the pandemic was the creation of COVID-19 wings for hospitalized patients with the virus, which is a space where Vaverka worked in for a couple of months.
“Fortunately, that has changed,” Roberts said. “We are moving forward, and that is no longer the case, which we are all happy about.”
St. Mary’s COVID-19 unit closed in February because of the decline in the number of admitted cases, redeploying nurses like Vaverka, who is now working on St. Mary’s neuro/med-surg floor, to other units, said Rachelle Burleson, chief nursing officer at St. Mary’s.
Going back to a “more normal” health care setting was a morale boost for staff, especially for RNs like Vaverka, “who only knew COVID-19,” Burleson added.
“They really had no idea of what normal, acute patient care was, and I’ve heard in the last several weeks from some of our nurses that we hired out of school a year ago that, ‘Oh, this is what normal looks like. This is what it feels like,’ so that’s been a real positive thing,” Burleson said.
COVID-19 cases in Garfield County have been trending lower for the past several weeks.
According to OSDH’s COVID-19 Risk Level System, the county dipped into the new normal, or “green,” risk level five weeks ago, reporting only 1.2 cases per 100,000 on June 16.
Jackson said even though numbers are trending down, variants and the potential need for booster vaccines are being watched.
“I think as much as we are excited to get back to normal, we’re still talking about and trying to prepare for any future needs to address COVID-19,” she said.
‘Doesn’t mean you need
to miss it again’As COVID-19 cases in Garfield County continue trending down, Kurt DeVaney, chief hospital executive at Integris, said the hospital wants to focus on encouraging people to visit their physician and seek out preventative care that may have been postponed.
One of the biggest concerns was that preventative care such as annual exams, colonoscopies and mammograms may have been delayed during COVID-19 due to safety reasons.
DeVaney, who began working at Integris in April, said getting patients back in for preventative health care services was one of his goals.
“We’re here for (the patients),” DeVaney said. “We want to provide care. ... Just because you’ve missed something doesn’t mean you need to miss it again.”
Roberts urged the community to not delay seeking health care and make their personal health a priority.
“There’s no reason to delay getting caught back up on all those preventative things that people tended to delay during 2020. Understandably so,” Roberts said. “This is a good time for everybody to get caught back up and prioritize their own personal health ... whether that’s a preventative screening or a test, or whatever needs to be done, but we don’t want people to delay seeking emergency care.”
Dr. Michael Jackson, chief medical officer of Integris, said there are concerns that there will be an uptick in breast and colon cancers and that people will come in with other illnesses sicker than they would be because of postponing preventative health care.
“We’ve done our due diligence with COVID-19,” Dr. Jackson said. “Get back to your regular stuff so that you don’t get bitten by something else.”
DeVaney said the adoption of telehealth — having appointments with doctors virtually or over the phone — is one of the most positive things to come out of the pandemic as the pandemic expanded and accelerated the use of it.
“You can get the care that you need in the avenue that you need it,” DeVaney said.
Patients at St. Mary’s are able to access pre-operative education online, and St. Mary’s also launched virtual physical therapy as another opportunity to provide care to people, especially those in rural communities, although it is on hold at this time pending further guidance, Roberts said.
One of the biggest things the hospitals want is to keep patients in Northwest Oklahoma — in Enid — to receive their health care.
In addition, DeVaney said he hopes Integris will continue being a healthcare hub for the Northwestern region of the state and grow the services it already has, like cardiology and obstetrics.
DeVaney said recruiting new physicians and developing Integris’ primary care base are important in doing that — two things Roberts said St. Mary’s also wants to do.
“We have to be growing,” Jackson added. “Our reason for being here is to make Oklahomans healthier.”
Maggie Jackson also is hoping to provide access to care for more people in the Northwestern region through services like the mobile unit team, which didn’t exist before COVID-19, to meet people where they are.
One of her priorities is focusing on the prevention of comorbidities and chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes and lung disease, she said.
“When a communicable disease hits, we might be more susceptible to severe illness if we have one of those chronic diseases, so I’m looking forward to getting back into prevention ... so that they aren’t as impacted by something like COVID-19 in the future,” Jackson said.
‘Vigilant about
infection prevention’Emergency management plans were made in the beginning of the pandemic regarding how many patients St. Mary’s could accommodate and how it can up its resources to take care of an influx of patients.
Those plans still remain, Burleson said.
One of the biggest lessons from COVID-19 is the importance of everyone working together, she added.
St. Mary’s, Integris, the Health Department and other local and state agencies worked closely to get updates, ask questions and understand where they stood regarding the virus.
COVID-19 “will likely be with us for quite some time,” whether that’s because of resurgences or variants of the virus, Roberts said, adding that a healthy respect — not a complete fear — is needed.
Moving forward, Burleson said St. Mary’s staff will continue to be “vigilant about infection prevention.”
“I think COVID-19 showed us what a critical piece that is,” she said.
Dr. Jackson said it will take a few years to see exactly how COVID-19 will impact health care, but he thinks it’ll be interesting to look back on the pandemic 15 years from now.
“We will always find things we could have done better or wish we would have done differently,” he said, “but there’s nothing in the history of medicine that’s ever been figured out this fast, or some kind of treatment or preventative measure that developed that quickly.”
