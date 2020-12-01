Two competing petitions on the issue of mandating masks have been submitted for consideration to the city of Enid ahead of the city commission’s vote tonight.
The Enid Freedom Fighters earlier this afternoon submitted to the city clerk a petition with around 1,300 signatures from registered voters in Garfield County, according to a press release.
Signatures were collected over the weekend at various locations in Enid, including downtown and Jiffy Trip.
“This petition is the people of Enid’s response to emotionally charged rhetoric from extremists and outsiders attempting to pressure our local leaders into enacting misguided policies,” the release stated. “And the overwhelming turnout on a holiday weekend proves that the people of Enid do not consent to a mask mandate.”
The group similarly gathered signatures over a single weekend in Ward 3 for a recall petition of Commissioner Ben Ezzell.
From Nov. 24-Dec. 1, administrators of the Facebook group Enid Maskers garnered nearly 1,600 signatures on an online petition from change.org. Over the weekend, by tracking IP addresses, organizers pared these down to 812 legitimate signatures of people either from or with ties to Enid, according to the group admins.
A hundred were determined to be from those with ties to Enid, a majority from within Oklahoma, and four from residents of North Carolina, Texas (two) and Arkansas.
“Enid City Council members have been provided information showing the crisis. That information is being negligently ignored while innocent people continue to get sick and die,” according to the petition online. “Signers of this petition request that commission pass a mandatory face mask ordinance and limit large gatherings. Such ordinance must include enforcement details since many Enid residents have not taken appropriate actions voluntarily.”
Commissioners will each receive a printed copy of the petition tonight. Comments made on the online petition also will be included.
During tonight's meeting starting at 6:30, they will vote between two possible declarations mandating masks in public indoor spaces in Enid. It is the third time mandates have come to a vote.
