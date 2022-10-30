Local group helps domestic violence survivors by eliminating barriers, filling gaps

ENID, Okla. — When Mike Fields arrived at the Garfield County Court House one morning a few weeks ago, he found a woman sitting on the steps.
Due to it being a holiday, the courthouse was closed, but Fields, the county’s district attorney, was still working. Fields said he asked the woman if he could help her with something, and she began crying.
The woman explained she’d gone through a domestic violence situation over the weekend and needed to file a protective order, but when she got to the courthouse, the doors were locked, and she didn’t know what to do.
Fields said he was able to help the woman with filing a protective order and also connect her with local resources she needed, thanks in part due to the Garfield County Domestic Violence Task Force, which was recently renamed to the Garfield County Coordinated Community Response Team (GCCCRT).
“One of the points of the GCCCRT,” Fields said, “is to look at the process (of domestic violence cases) and figure out, ‘What’s the best way we can reach the most people? Are there points … that are weaker than others that can be made better and supplemented so that we minimize the number of people that slip through the cracks?”
‘A close look at the system’
Courtney Dennis, executive director of the YWCA Enid, said the current GCCCRT, which was revamped under its new name on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, is a victim-centered and collaborative effort to eliminate barriers for survivors of domestic violence and fill in the gaps in the local community response.
On the GCCCRT, Dennis said, is YWCA Enid, Garfield County DA’s Office, Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Batterer’s Intervention Program, Oklahoma Probation and Parole Office and local law enforcement agencies, members of the military and nonprofit partner agencies.
“Our collective goal is to enhance our partnerships to better serve survivors (of domestic violence) by improving our response to abuse as a whole — as a system — and to make services more accessible while holding offenders accountable,” Dennis said.
The Garfield County Domestic Violence Task Force, which Fields said was formed in the late 1990s, primarily focused on increasing community awareness of domestic violence and engaged in educational activities.
Melissa Blanton, a staff attorney with Legal Aid Services who’s embedded at the YWCA Enid, said the GCCCRT, on the other hand, is more focused on the entire system itself and has three “key players” — law enforcement, prosecution and victim services.
“It’s focused on how each system works individually and how each system works across and between each other,” Blanton said, “so that when victims report a crime to a law enforcement agency, that agency is directly connected to victim services, and when victims go directly to victim services, they have that access to the DA’s office. Everyone’s working together so that victims don’t have to find everyone. Everyone is basically set up so that at every point of entry, the victim is served and provided with information and resources — that holistic response.”
Additionally, Blanton said the GCCCRT also looks at what’s happening with offenders.
“You can serve victims all day long, but if offenders continue to get away with what they’re doing … then you’re not truly helping those victims,” she said. “The GCCCRT is really just a close look at how all the systems are working and filling in the gaps to see, ‘How is this still happening in our community, and what can we do to connect the dots?’”
Working together
Fields said his office has many opportunities and roles in helping survivors and victims of domestic violence.
Once law enforcement members investigate a crime of domestic violence, the report ends up in the DA’s office to review and determine whether to file criminal charges.
Just in that stretch alone, Fields said there are multiple points of contact with the survivor.
“We need to make sure that that’s a coordinated response between law enforcement, the YWCA, our office and then, even Legal Aid can get involved at that point,” he said. “The DA’s office ends up being kind of a central point from which those referrals come.”
Dennis said the YWCA Enid’s role is to provide court advocacy, counseling, shelter and, similar to the DA’s office, connections with other GCCCRT agencies, as well as other nonprofits for any other needed resources; and to help survivors navigate the process of filing emergency protective orders.
Domestic violence can have civil impacts on survivors and their families, Blanton said. Survivors may still be legally married to their abusers or may have children with them.
That’s where Legal Aid Services can step in — in the civil justice system.
“Through the civil justice system — divorces, paternity actions, child support, … supervised visitations — those kinds of things are so important because, beyond the criminal justice system, whatever happens and whether it works well or not, there’s so much more in the victim’s life that will continue,” Blanton said. “There’s those really specific, legal needs that victims have.”
Ultimately, everyone involved with the GCCCRT, which meets once every month, collectively works together, Dennis said.
“You never know what needs are going to arise for that victim throughout the entire process of reporting, of healing, of prosecution and of the criminal justice system,” she said. “The goal is to make all of us more accessible and more streamlined in terms of our processes, and to make sure we’re communicating with each other about how we can best meet the needs of these survivors, because there are so many barriers. We, as a system, should not be making it any more difficult.”
Importance of GCCCRT
One-in-three women and one-in-four men will experience domestic violence at some point in their lifetime, and in Oklahoma specifically, 49% of women and 40% of men will experience domestic violence.
There were 670 reported domestic violence incidents to the YWCA Enid’s five-county service area in 2020.
That, both Blanton and Dennis said, is why it’s important for the GCCCRT to work together efficiently to better serve survivors and victims of domestic violence.
“The more awareness we have about how every other office works and what resources they have, we can make those better and direct connections instead of just saying, ‘Call this hotline,’” Blanton said. “When we come together, we look at the systems, but first, we have to understand each other’s systems.”
“It’s essential that we connect, as a support system, to stay strong for those who need us,” Dennis said. “It’s essential because this work is hard and messy, but most of all, it’s vital to our community.”
Fields, after saying there’s been many changes regarding how domestic violence is treated in the criminal justice system throughout the years, said he still remembers one of the very first cases he prosecuted after he graduated from law school.
While reading a report from a domestic violence case, Fields recognized the survivor’s name — a woman he had gone to high school with.
He continued going through the report and listened to a copy of the 911 call the woman had placed, and Fields said he could clearly hear a child crying in the background, later learning it was her 2-year-old son.
Those tears, Fields said, have stuck with him ever since, and that’s why it’s important for the work that has been done throughout the years since then to help survivors and victims of domestic violence — such as the GCCCRT — to continue.
“Those tears that that little boy was crying that night — those are our tears. Those are the tears of our community,” Fields said. “That’s why we’re here. That’s why this is important. That’s why this work has to continue.”