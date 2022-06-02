ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Republicans are counting down the days to elections, with the primaries only 25 days away and 158 days until general election day.
In a rally before the June 28 primary election, hundreds of Republicans gathered in Stride Bank Center to meet and greet local, county and state candidates.
Garfield County Republican Women organized and hosted the forum for potential voters to have a chance to meet and greet Oklahomans running for office. GCRW invited 43 Republican incumbents and challengers to speak, with around 25 showing up to give speeches and speak with constituents.
Seats up for grabs this year include governor, lieutenant governor, state superintendent of public education, state attorney general, state treasurer, Oklahoma Corporation Commission, state commissioner of labor, state auditor and inspector, all five U.S. House seats and both U.S. Senate seats and state House District 40 representing Garfield County.
“Garfield County is the reddest county in the state,” said DeAnn Hale, president of Garfield County County Republican Women. “Our officials are Republicans, and Oklahoma is the reddest state in the nation with all of our elected officials. We need to keep it this way.”
Candidates had three minutes to speak. They began by sharing what specific issues they were running on, their experience and endorsements, with many echoing party sentiments about fighting President Joe Biden, federal overreach, progressivism and keeping conservative values alive.
GCRW leaders said they were happy with their turnout, with around 250 voters and 25 candidates in attendance, said Roxanne Pollard.
“I am happy that people are willing to run for office,” Frienda Dobrovolny said. “I am old, I don’t think I can do much, but pray. We have to have people that are willing to take part in this society. We have to have godly people that are willing to take interest in what’s going on, because our country is dying and it breaks my heart.”
Several attendees said it was important to meet candidates in person, shake their hands and hear directly from them about their platforms.
“You don’t want to just base your opinions on the TV and what you read, you need to get to know the person, do some research on him,” Kay McCracken said.
Karen Eifert-Jones and her son, Weston Jones, attended the rally together and had similar questions about the candidates.
“What distinguishes them?” asked Eifert Jones. “What we are seeing in print, really is the same. They say they care about Oklahoma and conservative politics, but show me how you are different.”
“I am hoping to hear about policies that will make Oklahoma, Garfield County and our country successful,” David Trojan said. “Since the election of the president, as it exists, we see limited policies that have been beneficial to our state and our citizens. We are all important. We are not a fly-over state, and we need to be understood as to policies that need to be adopted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.