ENID, Okla.— A group of local Girl Scouts needs their Silver Award. And local pets need homes.
The solution: Girl Scout Troop 726 will host a pet fair.
The event is planned for noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 26, 2023. Pets from a variety of local shelters and adoption centers will be available for meeting at the event. A dog groomer will offer grooming and nail trimming on site, and vendors at the event will offer everything from custom dog beds to dog toys.
Melissa McGann’s daughter Marley is a part of the troop planning the event. She said that to achieve the Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout cadet can receive, the girls needed to spend 50 hours planning and executing a community project.
“So, what they do is the girls got together at one of their meetings and talked about a project that they would like to do, and it’s something that has to benefit the community,” Melissa said. “So, all the girls, because of their love of animals, chose to do a pet adoption fair to help some of these pets find at home.”
Melissa said other mothers in the group were concerned a pet adoption event would be too large of a task for the young girls, ages 12-14, to take on.
But Marley was not worried.
“And I asked Marley, ‘Do you think it’s too big of a project for you girls to handle?’” Melissa said. “And she had the best response: ‘You know, it is big, but we’re gonna have to learn how to do this eventually, you know, when we become adults, so what better way [to learn]?’ It just really teaches them how to make a plan, and make a list, divide tasks out and then work together, you know, and then also get them involved in the community.”
Marley’s group is comprised of approximately 10 girls who are divided into four committees: advertising, animal, facilities and customer.
Marley is a member of the advertising group. She said she selected the group because she wanted to share the event with others.
The event will be held at 305 E. Oxford. Marley said those interested in adopting should prepare by purchasing necessary pet supplies and consult a vet about scheduling necessary vaccinations.
“Help find the animals a loving home and help clear the shelters,” Marley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.