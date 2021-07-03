ENID, Okla. — Anne Graham remembers summertime and picking berries in her hometown in Michigan, and she wanted her children to have a little taste of that slice of Americana, as well, in Oklahoma.
She found it at Red Bird Farm, just a little way north of Enid, Saturday, July 3, 2021, where her children could pick blackberries and she and her friend, Mica Andrews could shop the barn store and reminisce,
“I really enjoyed their barn,” Andrews said, “and the homemade ice cream was really good.”
“It just reminds me of home … of Michigan,” Graham said, adding she used to pick blueberries as a child. “I wanted to do the picking so the kids had something to do … I had passed this place for so many years …”
The weather was perfect Saturday after days of consistent rain in the Enid area. Clear skies shone above, accentuating the red, white and blues of the July 4th holiday, which was being celebrated early by Leonardo’s Children’s Museum as well as Red Bird Farm Saturday morning.
Celebrating on the Farm
“I think people want to participate in old-time Americana, and what’s more American that homemade ice cream and sweet corn … on the Fourth of July,” said Kent Evatt, who owns Red Bird Farm along with his wife, Becky.
Both were hard at work Saturday waiting on hundreds of customers who came to pick blackberries, buy Oklahoma-grown sweet corn, pet farm animals, eat ice cream and just find a slice of the Americana Evatt spoke of beside his bright red barn.
The Evatts’ venture is a seasonal business, dealing in Christmas trees and decor in the winter and fresh produce throughout the summer and fall seasons.
He said it bothers him that Christmas shows up in August in some places.
“We like to celebrate different seasons and holidays,” Evatt said. “We want to celebrate it when we have it … at the appropriate time.”
Normally the Red Bird Farm Fourth of July Celebration has peaches for sale as its star, but the weather “was really odd” this year, Evatt said.
A late freeze took the Porter peaches this year, he said, and they are hard to come by. He hopes to have some in August.
The freeze almost took his blackberries, as well, he said, as it came just as they were flowering, but the crop has not been bad this year, although it was late, which pushed it past its normal harvest.
That was lucky for the Fourth of July Celebration, as picking the berries was a main draw of the event Saturday at the farm just off U.S. 81.
Evatt said they provide the buckets for the families to story the u-pick berries in, then they weigh them and check them out.
“The kids usually come back with blackberries all over their shirts,” he said. “It’s funny.”
He said kids can become pretty good at picking the berries, especially if you let them taste along the way.
“It’s instinctual,” he said. “They get to know which ones to pick … and they get the low ones so you don’t have to bend over.”
He gives the fruit another week or so before that season ends. Red Bird Farm usually is open three times a week this summer. He encouraged those interested to follow the farm’s Facebook Page or sign up for their newsletter at https://www.redbirdfarmenid.com.
Earlier in the day, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum spent a couple of hours celebrating American freedom with hamburgers, hot dogs, games and old-fashioned fun at its outdoor playground Adventure Quest.
The museum’s July 4th Hometown Celebration has been going on for about 15 years, now, said Chelsi Dotson, marketing coordinator.
“We have a steady crowd coming in. The weather is perfect for it,” she said. “We’re super excited about having it open again.”
The outdoor event is a Fourth of July holiday staple, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it last year. They really pushed to get it done this year, Dotson said.
Stride Bank Center provided the hamburgers and hotdogs, which were part of the admission, and patrons were able to join the celebration activities from 10 a.m. to noon and play in the park and the museum the remainder of the day.
“It’s a super family friendly event to do,” Dotson said, “especially for younger kids who might not be into the evening fireworks.”
Fourth of July fireworks
The city of Enid’s Independence Day Holiday Celebration will feature activities throughout the day Sunday, July 4, starting before sunrise with registration and check-in for the free fishing derby at 4 a.m.
Registration will be at picnic pavilions on the north and south sides of the lake, with the derby kicking off at 5:30 and lasting until 11, when the fish weigh-in will begin at the same picnic pavilions. Prizes will be awarded after the weigh-in ends at 11:30 a.m.
Beginning at noon, other activities will include paddle boats until 9 p.m. — with the last boat going out at 8:15 p.m. — and Enid Kiwanis Club rides, including the train and the Ferris wheel, running from 6-9 p.m.
Train Stop Express Concessions will be available from noon until 10 p.m., as will miniature golf and snow cones.
Watermelon and water will be handed out and face paintings will be offered from 4-8 p.m., according to the city.
At 8:30 p.m., the Enid Symphony Orchestra will perform the grand finale for the fireworks display by Western Enterprises, which will begin around 9:30 p.m. as dusk darkens the sky.
Parking for the all-day celebration is available on the north side of the park for those vehicles with disabled license plates or placards, ESO members or workers for the Kiwanis rides and concession stand.
The old GEFCO Inc. parking lot, 2215 S. Van Buren east of Meadowlake and across the road, will be available for public parking.
“We like to do exciting events that are free to the citizens, and I hope everybody takes advantage of it on (July Fourth),” said Cory Buller, Enid Parks and Recreation supervisor.Staff writer Kelsi McKendrick contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.