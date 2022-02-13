ENID, Okla. — Valentine’s Day preparations began weeks ago for local florists.
The past week has been busy for all of Enid’s floral shops, but their owners and employees say they are ready to take on Valentine’s Day on Monday.
Ladonna Slater, owner of Uptown Florist, said a lot of pre-ordering takes place in December, followed by a lot of preparations, late hours and extra employees through Valentine’s Day.
Last Monday, Feb. 7, preparing and arranging began when Uptown received its large shipment of flowers.
Flowers are put in a special solution and then in preservative water before they are arranged and ready for customers.
“We take special pride in the care and handling of our flowers because we care about our customers,” Slater said, “and we want their flowers to be not only pretty — we want them to last.”
Matt Whittenburg, a designer at Enid Floral, said after all of the flowers were cleaned, processed and prepped, designing began on Thursday.
Whittenburg said orders will be taken as long as possible, saying Enid Floral is a “well-oiled machine” with a good system to run the busy, love-themed holiday. The floral shop is open and delivering Sunday, as well as Monday, though he said most deliveries will occur on Monday.
Patty Smith, a Jumbo Foods front service manager who seasonally helps with the floral department, said red roses are by far the most popular flower picked for Valentine’s Day. Other customer favorites include lilies, carnations, daisies, tulips and sunflowers.
Smith said orders can still be made for any last-minute customers.
“You can order flowers all the way up till Valentine’s Day,” she said. “We’re able to still satisfy those orders on Monday for customers that weren’t able to come in or, maybe, forgot.”
Jo Ann Webber, owner of Huffman Floral, which will be open Monday, said working during Valentine’s Day, though busy and stressful, was rewarding.
“I love to see people come in and get things for their sweethearts,” Webber said.
