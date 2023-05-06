ENID, Okla. — Dozens of firefighters from Enid and Garfield County spent Friday evening, May 5, 2023, showcasing their skills in a friendly competition.
Enid Fire Department sponsored the first Garfield County Firefighter Games, featuring mix-and-match teams competing in various firefighting-themed games.
EFD Assistant Fire Marshal Patrick Parrish came up with the idea for Garfield County Firefighter Games, inspired by a similar event that occurs in his hometown of Shawnee, as a way to help bring Enid and rural fire departments together.
“Usually, if we’re out on grass fires or structure fires, we don’t have a lot of time to talk and get to know each other,” Parrish said. “That’s the goal of this — to get to know one another in a more laid-back atmosphere.”
Firefighters from several rural volunteer fire departments showed up, including Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Lahoma, Pioneer-Skeleton Creek and Waukomis.
Garber Fire Department Chief Brady Bond said he and a few other GFD firefighters wanted to participate in the event and enjoy the camaraderie among fellow fire departments and with members of the community.
“We’re all little kids at heart — we like to play in the water,” he said. “It’s good for the firefighters themselves to spend time together; for the community to see what we do; and for the kids to come out and see what we look like in our gear.”
EFD firefighter Parker Sims had never met Lahoma Fire Department Capt. Jessica Musgrove and firefighter Blade Bode before the Firefighter Games, but the three were teamed up Friday evening.
“But that’s the whole point of all these games — to get better connected through all of the events and make friends from other fire departments,” Sims said. “There’s no real winner at the end of the day. We’re all just having fun.”
“We assist Enid from time to time, and they assist us from time to time,” Bode said. “So, it’s nice to get to meet everybody and develop those relationships for when we are in a stressful situation because it makes it easier to work together.”
A crowd of people watched the Firefighter Games throughout the evening, and EFD Chief Jason Currier said he was glad they got to witness the event, too, to see firefighting skills in action.
“A lot of people don’t know what it takes. They know we put a hose on the truck and put water on a fire,” he said. “So, to be able to do some of this shows a little bit of the skills it takes to be a firefighter. … And, a lot of times, by the time people drive by and see a firetruck at a house fire, we’re already just spraying water, so this lets them see us working together and a little bit of what we do.”
Currier said he hopes recruitment was a side effect of the Firefighter Games.
“I hope it gets some people excited about joining, and I know these rural departments are always looking for more people,” he said. “For them to operate — it takes a lot of manpower. … So, anybody interested in signing up — I hope they’re out here and watching us, and that they get excited and go sign up.”
“We’re always looking for volunteers,” Musgrove, with LFD, said.
