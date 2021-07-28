ENID, Okla. — Maggie Jackson was devastated when Cimarron Montessori School announced in April that it would be closing.
Jackson’s two daughters had attended the private school since 2019, and with them going into first grade and preschool, she and her husband had to find new schools that would fit the family’s needs. As a working parent, Jackson appreciated Cimarron’s after-school daycare, so that’s something she was looking for when finding new schools.
Her “independent” 6-year-old daughter, who Jackson said thrived at Cimarron, and can easily hop on a bus, will be going to Enid Public Schools, but she wanted her 4-year-old daughter to have that after-school care for at least one year.
That’s why Jackson chose to send her younger daughter to St. Paul’s Lutheran School, which is just one of several private, faith-based elementary schools in Enid.
“We’re going to go to St. Paul’s Lutheran School, and we’re excited … about the teachers and the school environment, but one of the biggest factors was options for working parents,” Jackson said.
With Cimarron’s closure, parents like Jackson have had to find new schools to send their children. Enid has several options for private schools, including St. Paul’s Lutheran School, St. Joseph Catholic School, Emmanuel Christian School and Oklahoma Bible Academy, which is the only private school of the four that offers education past fifth grade.
St. Paul’s Lutheran
St. Paul’s is a preschool through fifth-grade school at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church that has a “strong faith-based learning system,” said Richard Burdick, who started his new role as principal on July 1.
Enrollment for St. Paul’s was at 55 as of July 19, and Burdick said numbers have been down “quite a bit” due to COVID-19. Less than 15 faculty and staff work at the school, but most of them have years of experience, he added.
Having a faith-based education is “extremely important,” Burdick said.
“In this day and age, obviously, the faith-based education is something that a lot of parents are leaning toward,” Burdick said. “Being able to have a lot of that back in the classroom right there in front of the kids and growing up in that style of education is extremely important to a lot of parents, and that is something we’re trying to push — trying to show what we can offer in that faith-based mindset.”
Enrollment opened July 26, and the first day of school will be Aug. 12.
For preschoolers, the yearly cost of tuition is $1,200, and for kindergarteners, it is $1,700 for the entire year. For first- through fifth-grade non-members, tuition per year is $2,900 for the first child, $2,350 for the second child and $2,050 for the third. For members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or sister congregation, the yearly cost is $2,450 for the first child, $1,960 for the second child and $1,715 for the third child. To see the entire fee schedule, visit www.stpaulsenid.com/school-enroll-on-line.
Scholarship forms are available online, and St. Paul’s has before- and after-school care from 7-8 a.m. and from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic School
St. Joseph runs from preschool through fifth grade and has an average of more than 100 students enrolled each year with class sizes of 14 or 15, Principal Wade Laffey said.
Laffey is in his 16th year as principal of St. Joseph Catholic School and said he couldn’t see himself anywhere but the faith-based, private school.
“It’s a great school for preparing students for life and for life in heaven, as well,” he said.
About 15 faculty and staff work at St. Joseph, and Laffey said the school is looking at starting an indoor soccer league within the school and within the Catholic parish community, Laffey said.
The COVID-19 pandemic suspended a lot of things St. Joseph was doing, Laffey said, so for this upcoming school year, he hopes to build upon the momentum the school had going pre-pandemic.
“This is now the time to … be able to be able to reassess what our mission is, who we are as a community and what sort of goals that we have for the immediate future,” he said. “We want to to be building. We want to be gaining momentum.”
Tuition for St. Joseph for registered parishioners at St. Francis Xavier, St. Gregory the Great and St. Michael for preschool for age 4 through fifth grades is $3,300 per year or $330 monthly. For non-parishioners, it costs $3,700 annually, or $370 monthly, for preschool through fifth grades and for non-Catholics, tuition is $4,000 annually, or $400 per month, for preschool through fifth grades.
Scholarships are available, and enrollment for the 2021-22 school year is open, and anybody interested can call St. Joseph at (580) 242-4449. The first day of school for St. Joseph is Aug. 11.
For parishioners, non-parishioners and non-Catholics, preschool for 3-year-olds is $2,500 for five days a week, $2,100 for three days a week and $1,700 for two days a week.
Parents are able to volunteer to help with St. Joseph library, lunch program, fundraising and extracurriculars, and parents, teachers and parishioners are all invested in the school, Laffy said, which results in everyone caring about what’s going on.
Emmanuel Christian School
Emmanuel Christian School, which was established in 1981, completed its 40th year, Headmaster Stephen Glazier said, and serves students from pre-school 3 and 4 through fifth grade. With a “consistent” student body size of around 200, each class averages about 15 students per teacher.
Glazier said the school has both “academic excellence and character development.”
“We don’t think any child should ever have a second-rate education by coming to a private Christian school,” Glazier said, “and then also … if all we do is just have great academics — if there is no character development, if there’s not some way of determining ‘What is true? What is real? What is the value? What is your moral compass,’ the end product is children that are tremendously knowledgeable and academically capable, but have no moral compass.”
Like other schools, ECS has extracurricular activities and classes like art, computers and physical education, and 85% of its students are reading at the 80th percentile or above, Glazier said.
Although ECS is a non-denomination school, Glazier said about half of the enrolled students are from Emmanuel Baptist Church, and the other half are from about 10-12 churches or congregations in the area.
“We try to make the things that are plain in scripture the main things that we focus on,” he said. “We agree on the virgin birth of Christ, Christ’s death at Calvary, His resurrection and we are sinners in need of a savior. As far as our redemption is concerned, it’s a gift of God by faith and not by works, so those are the things that we concentrate on.”
ECS has one pre-K 3 teacher, three pre-K 4 teachers, two kindergarten teachers, two first-grade teachers, two second-grade teachers, two third-grade teachers, two fourth-grade teachers and one fifth-grade teacher. There are about 30 faculty and staff in total.
Fees for the upcoming school year include a $25 application fee for new families, a $75 student registration fee, a $30 kindergarten screening fee for students of new families only, a $350 fee for materials and more, a $20 recorder fee for fourth and fifth grades, lunch prices and either $2.25 per half-hour per child or $700 annually for extended care.
Tuition rates for the 3-year-old program are $1,270, excluding fees, for two days a week from 8:15-11 a.m., $1,730 for three days a week from 8:15-11 a.m. and $1,955 for three days a week from 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
For the 4-year-old preschool program, tuition is $2,140 annually for four half-days a week from 8-11 a.m., and for full days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., tuition is $3,465 annually. To add Friday as a non-curriculum day, it’s $4,245 per year.
Tuition rates for kindergarten through fifth grade is $4,245 annually. Tuition aid applications are available in the school office, and four discounts are available: Emmanuel Baptist Church, multi-child, ordained pastors and missionaries and full tuition prepay discounts, and only two may be chosen.
The first day of school for ECS is Aug. 11. For more information, call ECS at (580) 237-0032.
Glazier said the classrooms involve a lot of one-on-one attention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.