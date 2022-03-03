An Enid principal who spent the last school year recovering from a serious bout of COVID-19 has made a comeback in a big way after receiving a top prize for Oklahoma educators.
Monroe Elementary School Principal Scott Allen was named one of five educators who will receive a 2022 Oklahoma Medal for Excellence award from Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
Another educator being honored this year is Elaine Hutchison, a math teacher at Fairview High School, who will receive the Secondary Teaching medal.
Allen, who has served as principal of the Enid Public Schools site since 2015, will receive the medal in Elementary/Secondary Administration.
“Just coming back and being able to be with the staff, then being able to achieve something like this, is truly special,” Allen said Thursday. “They really make me look good. They share in this.”
In 2020, Allen had also received the Oklahoma Principal of Excellence award from state’s principal association.
Monroe teacher Pam Seigel said Allen took over a school with a failing grade from the state, using new programs, intervention strategies and professional development to become a B+ school.
“The students at Monroe know Mr. Allen cares for them and wants them to succeed,” Seigel said. “In turn, they care about Mr. Allen. It is evident by all the high fives and hugs he receives walking down the hall.”
Allen started holding daily inspirational assemblies — complete with singing, dancing and call-back affirmations — to help students develop a champion mindset and believe they can overcome life’s obstacles.
He also instituted weekly Professional Learning Community meetings of school staff and screened the academic performance of each student to “laser focus” strategies for meeting the academic needs of each student. He introduced a new reading curriculum for pre-K through third-grade students to sharpen phonics skills and participated in a Penpal-a-Principal initiative to encourage reading and writing.
Allen also touted Monroe’s school garden, which is used as a teaching tool.
“We think outside the box to reach kids in different ways,” he said, “because everyone learns differently.”
Allen has developed many community partnerships, including with the 33rd Flying Training Squadron at Vance Air Force Base. The airmen participate in school assemblies and mentor and read to students. For his leadership, the squadron recognized Allen as an honorary commander.
Hutchison is a 29-year teaching veteran who teaches courses in algebra, trigonometry and calculus, as well as serving as the academic team coach at Fairview High School. She is a National Board-certified teacher and former State Teacher of the Year.
By engaging her students in meaningful lessons through inquiry-based, cross-curricular learning, Hutchison said they become critical thinkers, problem solvers and effective communicators.
Through an innovation grant in 2019, Hutchison purchased two MakerBot 3D printers and along with her students became a certified MakerBot Innovator. This year, her high school students are collaborating with third-grade students to design and create 3D-printed cookie cutters for a local bakery.
“Learning in my classroom is messy,” Hutchison said. “It requires students to do, refine and create final products that take a substantial amount of time. However, my students will remember their trig roller-coaster projects, 3D-printed fractals, Bungee Barbie data collection labs and Exponential Growth Investment presentations so much more than any comprehensive test.”
Special education teacher Rinda Bowden recalled how Hutchison patiently encouraged and worked with a student earning algebra, who eventually went on to earn an advanced score on the state algebra 2 test.
“Elaine is a master at meeting students where they are and motivating them, pushing them to be their best,” Bowden said.
The other recipients are: Lori Zimmerman, a reading teacher at Shattuck Middle School, elementary teaching; Elise McCauley, professor of speech, Redlands Community College, El Reno, regional university/community college teaching; and K.K. “Muralee” Muraleetharan, professor of civil engineering and environmental science, University of Oklahoma, research university teaching.
The awards will be presented at the foundation’s 36th Academic Awards Celebration on May 21 at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel. Each of the five winners will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a glass “Roots and Wings” sculpture, designed by the late Oklahoma artist Ron Roberts and produced by Artistic Glass Studio of Edmond.
“Oklahomans know that education is the best investment we can make for our future,” said Elizabeth Inbody, executive director of Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a nonprofit that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in the state’s public schools. “By honoring these exceptional educators, we are sending a message that we value excellence in public schools and the professionals who have given so much of themselves to enrich the lives of our children.”
In addition to presenting the Medal for Excellence awards, Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence will honor 100 of Oklahoma’s top public high school seniors as Academic All-Staters at its May 21 banquet. The Academic Awards Banquet is open to the public, with admission priced at $65. Registration will open online April 4 at www.ofe.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.