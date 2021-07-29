ENID, Okla. — When Jacob and Aaron Kurtz, both in Cimarron Council BSA Troop 2, were looking for ideas for their Eagle Scout service projects, they both ended up in a familiar place.
Jacob, 16, searched in the community for project ideas and approached his mother Stacy Kurtz, director of Catholic Charities — an organization that serves those in need — to see if it needed anything.
The now-Eagle Scout then decided to build shelves for Catholic Charities and reorganize its conference/work room.
“I just wanted to give back to the community I was raised in,” Jacob said.
Life Scouts have to complete their projects before they can earn the rank of Eagle Scout, said Lester Vaughn, an Eagle adviser and the former Scoutmaster for Troop 2.
As an Eagle adviser, Vaughn advises and counsels Life Scouts through the process of planning, developing and executing their Eagle Scout projects, as he did for both Jacob and Aaron in some way.
The process involves choosing a project that will benefit any religious institution, any school or the community, designing and submitting a proposal, developing and completing the project and receiving an evaluation.
“The project is supposed to show the leader you are,” Aaron said. “You’re kind of supposed to be the guy with the clipboard telling people what to do.”
Aaron, 15, actually had a project approved to help a local school when he was 13, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, his plans were derailed, and he ended up having to submit another project, which he decided to do, like his brother, for Catholic Charities.
He knew in his heart that the bench he built outside would benefit Catholic Charities.
“I’m doing it for a charity I know will actually do something good with it,” Aaron said.
Stacy was thrilled when Jacob, and then Aaron, approached her about doing something to benefit Catholic Charities, which she said has benefitted from both of the projects.
“We see lots of people using the bench already, so that has helped a lot, and the shelves really helped us because we just had just a jumble (of items),” Stacy said. “We can look and see, very quickly, what supplies we need and what we have so that we can bag things up for clients. ... It really helped make better use of this room.”
Stacy wanted her sons to be involved with community service in some way, so she decided to sign them up for Cub Scouts when they were young. Jacob started first when he was in first grade, and Stacy brought Aaron along to all of Jacob’s meetings, and one year later, Aaron joined.
Jacob said his 10 years in Scouts has been a “journey,” and both brothers spent a lot of time earning their merit badges. They wanted to become Eagles as soon as possible so they could focus on other aspects of their lives in high school.
Vaughn has watched both Jacob and Aaron progress in Boy Scouts throughout the years, saying both brothers are determined and did everything it took to complete their projects and become Eagle Scouts.
“They’re driven young men and just easy to get along with,” Vaughn said.
John Huhman, current Scoutmaster for Troop 2, which has about 10 Scouts, said Eagle Scout projects benefit the community by giving back to it.
In addition, he said the projects help Scouts like Jacob and Aaron by giving them a sense of accomplishment and a motivation to want to give back to their communities.
“It teaches them how to achieve something that may seem impossible. It teaches them life skills,” Huhman said. “It helps with their communication. It helps with their self- confidence, and it teaches them that they don’t have to simply hide in the corner and have somebody else do things for them. It forces them to get up and get out of their comfort zone and realize it’s not that bad — and they can succeed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.