Local crime in 2022 on par with previous years

ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office provided the numbers of some of the crimes that occurred locally in 2022.
Law enforcement agencies across the United States are required to track and report Part I and Part 2 offenses to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.
The UCR Program collects data about Part 1 offenses, which includes criminal homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny/theft, motor vehicle thefts, arson and human trafficking, to measure the level and scope of crime occurring throughout the nation, according to the FBI’s website.
GCSO Sheriff Cory Rink said tracking and reporting such crimes is important.
“It’s very important to keep track just to see what’s going on in society ... and of where things are going on throughout Garfield County, because there’s a hotspot that we need to focus on,” he said.
Currently, EPD uses a software system called ITI, by Omnigo, and the Offender Data Information System — which is what GCSO uses — to track and report these crimes to the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System.
In 2024, EPD will have a new public safety software system, Central Square Technologies, up and running, replacing ITI.
Tracking and reporting crimes, EPD Capt. Ryan Singleton said, allows the department to see where crimes occur in Enid, which will be a more streamlined process with Central Square Technologies’ mapping service.
“We can focus some patrols in those particular areas — maybe, where we’ve got a large amount of burglaries going on,” Singleton said. “It also lets the public know, ‘OK, maybe I don’t want to live in this particular area because somebody is going around and burglarizing vehicles on a regular basis,’ and stuff like that.”
Homicides in 2022
There were three homicides reported in Enid for 2022, up from zero in 2021 — which police said had been a “rare occurrence.”
The first homicide of 2022 occurred on Feb. 18. A shooting at Maine Street Mini Mart was reported at 2:24 a.m.
First responders arrived at the convenience store and found the clerk, 34-year-old Kristopher Osborn, had been shot, and the business appeared to have been robbed.
Osborn was later pronounced dead at the scene, and three people have since been charged. James Parker, 22, and Alejandro Ahumada, 18, each were charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Jose Zamarron, 19, was charged with one count of first-degree murder or an alternative; one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon; one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; and one count of assault while masked.
Parker is set to appear in court again Feb. 7, with a jury trial currently scheduled for April 10; Ahumada has a bond appearance scheduled for Feb. 1; and Zamarron is scheduled for a status conference on April 6, with a preliminary hearing set for April 28.
The second homicide of 2022 occurred in late April. EPD responded at 1:47 a.m. on April 28 to the Grand Prairie Hotel after a 911 call has come in reporting a young girl was in the swimming pool.
Caliyah Guyton, 2, had been removed from the swimming pool and was later transported to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Police determined Michael Geiger, 51, to be a person of interest, later locating and arresting him. He was initially charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, kidnapping and first-degree burglary, though the first-degree burglary charge has since been dropped.
Geiger has entered a plea of not guilty, and the State of Oklahoma is seeking the death penalty. He will appear in court for a bond appearance on Feb. 1.
The third homicide was reported in June of 2022, but the death had actually occurred in October of 2021.
Police responded to an unattended death on Oct. 20, 2021, and found 46-year-old Eric Lee Houston deceased, as well as drug paraphernalia consistent with the use of fentanyl.
Two men, Kenneth Sanders, 37, and Gage Huffman, were each charged on June 29, 2022, with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal fentanyl overdose.
Both Sanders and Huffman are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Feb. 1.
GCSO had one reported justifiable homicide last year. On Sept. 15, 2022, Weston Cassody was killed at a Covington residence in a deputy-involved shooting.
The Garfield County District Attorney’s office received the completed investigative report from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which had been requested to take over the investigation.
On Nov. 16, the DA announced no criminal charges would be filed against the GCSO deputy.
More crime numbers
Overall, crime in Enid and Garfield County stayed similar to previous years, both Singleton and Rink said.
The number of assaults reported to EPD in 2022 was 1,013, which is slightly lower than 2021’s number of 1,024. GCSO had nine aggravated assaults last year, down from 2021.
Last year, there were 44 rapes reported to EPD. Forty-one rapes were reported in Enid in 2021, and 2020 had 40 rapes. GCSO had nine reported rapes, up from two in 2021 and five in 2020.
The number of auto thefts in Enid last year decreased from previous years. There were 103 auto thefts reported in 2022; 126 auto thefts reported in 201; and 118 auto thefts reported in 2020.
In Garfield County, there were 22 stolen vehicle/motor vehicle thefts reported, which is just one more than the 21 reported in 2022, but nine more than the 13 reported in 2020.
Nineteen robberies, both first- and second-degree, were reported to EPD last year, up from 14 in 2021. One robbery was reported to GCSO in 2020, but none have been reported in the two years since.
There were 425 incidents of burglary/breaking and entering reported to EPD last year, and GCSO had 32 reported.
The number of larceny/theft offenses in Enid last year was 1,089, and GCSO reported there were a total of 48 larceny/theft crimes.
Both EPD and GCSO had eight reported arsons last year.
In 2022, EPD generated 11,688 incident reports and had 2,131 arrests. GCSO had 837 incident reports and 950 arrests.
‘See something, say something’
EPD strives to educate community members on how to prevent crimes through things such as hosting forums and posting tips, Singleton said.
“We’re trying to get as much information out to the public to help them protect themselves as much as they can,” he said.
Singleton encouraged people — to help protect themselves — to be aware of their surroundings; to try to stay in well-lit areas; to have security cameras up at their houses and businesses; and to keep their vehicle doors locked and remove valuable items from their vehicles.
And if something seems weird?
“Give us a call,” Singleton said. “We’ll come check it out.”
And that’s what Rink said, too.
“Keep an eye out,” he said. “Keep an eye on your property. Keep an eye out in the area. If you see something, say something.”