ENID, Okla. — Tommi Berg and her granddaughter McKenna Mach spent a portion of their Saturday browsing through different handcrafted items at Stride Bank Center.
Mach is moving to a new house in Enid soon and was on the hunt for some “homey” things, while Berg was just looking around at the different items that the around 45 vendors had for sale at The Market Neighborhood Shops’ Mother’s Day Craft Show Saturday.
Berg said her favorite part about going to craft shows is seeing the unique items made by each vendor.
“I just like seeing the creativity,” she said. “It’s nice to have everything all in one place, too.”
Shelly Magallanez, an Enid native, is now in her sixth year since creating The Market Neighborhood Shops as a way to help better promote small businesses.
As a crafter herself, Magallanez understands how important it is for small businesses to get their names and products out into their communities, saying that’s why she continues organizing the craft shows every year.
“It’s for them — the small businesses,” Magallanez said. “All of these (customers) will come in and may not have heard of the small businesses. ... Even if they don’t sell anything, it gets the word out about them. ...
“It also gives people a place to shop for a different variety of products in a nice environment — and unique stuff.”
John May, a full-time pharmacy technician in Shawnee, owns Dragons Fire Creations and tries to go to at least one or two of The Market’s craft shows every year — and Saturday’s event had a special meaning to him, since its theme was Mother’s Day.
May began his small businesses about seven years ago after the death of his mother, who was from Germany. May was searching for a German coin with his mother’s birth year on it as something to keep and remember her by, and throughout his search, he saw videos online of people making rings out of coins.
He thought that was cool and began making the coin rings himself.
“I kept giving (the coin rings) away to friends. Pretty soon, I ran out of friends, so I started giving them away to my enemies — then I ran out of enemies,” May said with a laugh. “Everybody kept saying, ‘Why don’t you sell these instead of giving them away?’”
May then started Dragons Fire Creations, making custom coin rings, and it’s grown since to include earrings, necklaces, bells and more, all made out of coins.
Craft shows like The Market’s events are important for Dragons Fire Creations.
“People are actually able to come and see this stuff — put their eyes and hands on what I’ve made,” May said. “So, craft shows like this are really helpful. ... It’s always good when I can go to a craft show and see somebody who’s bought a coin ring before.”
There are always a different variety of vendors at each craft show, Magallanez said, so people can expect to sometimes see something different.
Kirsten Maly and her mother Karen Powell attended Saturday’s craft show because Maly loves going to them and tries to attend as many as she can. They weren’t there for anything in particular, but Maly said she loves the custom T-shirts and jewelry.
“I like to look at all of the neat stuff, because a lot of the time, they’re homemade — like these are Oklahoma quarters,” she said, gesturing to May’s Dragon Fire Creations booth.
“She’s just trying to spend some quality time with me,” Powell said with a laugh.
Magallanez organizes six craft shows per year in the months of March, April, May, September, October and November — and each craft show has a specific theme, such as Saturday’s theme of Mother’s Day, as well as Christmas, Easter and more.
Five of the six craft shows are held in the Grand Ballroom, with the two-day Christmas craft show set up in SBC’s Arena.
Customers have the chance to win gift baskets at each craft show, as they receive tickets after purchasing items from vendors to enter into the drawings.
Magallanez usually has an extra special prize set up for customers at each craft show. On Saturday, customers were able to enter their mothers’ names for a chance to win a $50 certificate to be spent at the craft shows.
“The customers enjoy those, and it also helps the vendors make money,” she said.
At each craft show, customers are able to cast votes for their favorite booths, and the winning vendor will get 50% off of the fee to be in the following craft show.
Christina and Jeremiah Graves took home the most votes at The Market’s Easter Craft Show last month — their first-ever craft show with their business Oliver’s Random Art, which features handcrafted wooden pieces.
Saturday’s event was the Graves’ third time being vendors, as Jeremiah began making the wooden items about six months ago, and they had a few special Mother’s Day pieces for sale.
“It’s been really good — people have stopped by and gotten our business cards,” Christina said. “It’s been really nice for the Enid and surrounding communities. ... It’s good to support local small businesses.”
The next event, the Fall Craft Show, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2023, at SBC, 301 S. Independence.
The fee for vendors to have a booth in The Market’s craft shows are $75 for a 10-by-10 space and $50 for a 5-by-10, but the Christmas Craft Show only has 10-by-10 spaces available for $125.
For more information on The Market’s craft shows and events, visit ”The Market” on Facebook; call (580) 603-1562; or email shellymagallanez@gmail.com.
