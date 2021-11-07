Local couple turns custom-designed art into family-friendly business

GARBER, Okla. — When Rick and Annette Castle decided to retire early, they knew they’d be “just keeping afloat,” but living out their dreams was worth it to the couple.
Rick wanted to make stuff, and Annette wanted freedom to spend time with family. So they welded those dreams together and turned it into a work of art, which became their new occupation.
The Castles design and cut metal art to sell through commissions and at craft shows across the area.
Welcome signs, garden gnomes, patriotic flags and eagles, crosses and customized work adorn their shop and fill the plastic tubs that the pair pack to take to craft shows.
“You don’t see what we do often,” Annette said.
Castle Metal Design began when Rick retired, but unofficially, it was in the making years ago when he moved to Garber in the fourth grade. He was raised in the rural school, his father teaching ag at both Garber and Jet through the years. When he was older, Rick took vo-ag classes and attended vo-tech, learning the art and practicality of welding.
After graduating from Garber High School in 1975, he spent four years in the military as an aircraft mechanic, working on F-15s when he said they were brand-new.
While stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, he met Annette on a blind date the day after Christmas. Her friend was dating his friend, and they agreed to go along. That first date eventually turned into marriage.
After Rick got out of the military, the couple moved back to Enid, and he worked briefly at TG&Y before putting in nearly 30 years at Walmart.
It was 2013, and he was ready for a change. And while he was too young to retire, he decided that life was too precious to waste.
Annette soon followed Rick to the early retirement front, and the couple started looking for new ways, better ways to earn their living.
Going back to where it started
Ultimately, Rick decided to go back to where his love of welding — and making “stuff” — was forged. He cast around Garber to find a place to open a shop. A church friend started helping him look and then decided it was right under his nose — the Castles could use his shop along Main Street of the town.
“Most people live here (in Garber) and go to Enid to work,” Rick said. But he does the opposite. His dad, Elmo, still lives in the small town, and the connection brought him full circle.
When he was first getting started, he said he was interested in something different from the art he makes today.
“(I’d) seen a picnic table at Champlin Park and thought, ‘You know, I could build something like that,’” Rick said. “I started making picnic tables, then in my spare time, I was cutting metal.”
He improved on the design of the tables to make them his own and saw some success, though these days, the rising costs of wood and metal have slowed that business. He picked up other welding opportunities through his business, Castle Welding and Fabrication.
He still maintains that welding business, along with Castle Metal Design.
Annette said it’s simply changing the name to better fit what the customers are seeking — either more industrial welding jobs or the artistic productions of metal art.
“The name is nothing but sounding better for the audience,” she said.
It was through Castle Welding that Rick found work welding for the wind farms being constructed in the area. And it was through those jobs that he was able to purchase a small plasma metal cutter to further his design business.
But that purchase almost was the end of what would become a beautiful career.
“I was frustrated,” Rick said, “ready to throw it in the trash.”
Learning curve
The problem was the cutter came without any assembly or operating instructions.
In a last ditch effort before the landfill became an option, Rick called the company from which he ordered the CNC (computer numerical control) cutter.
He said they told him he had to “get on YouTube” to put it together and get it running. Their daughter had done some work on vinyl products and helped him figure out the computer operation.
“Between the two of them and a lot of YouTube videos, he finally learned it,” she said. “He’s still learning it.”
He first draws out the image on the computer and creates it on the plasma cutter.
As the Castles were learning to navigate the post-early retirement world and their new computer/cutter equipment at the shop, people began to request some Castle designs.
“Someone came up and said, ‘Can you make this?’” Rick said.
But what really opened up the doors for Castle Metal Design to enter a new phase was, oddly enough, the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And then COVID started, and some friends talked us into our first craft show,” Annette said.
They made and sold little spinners, and they sold enough to cover the booth fee and gas “and maybe 20 more after that” she said.
That Alva show got their foot in the door, Annette said, and they’ve been going strong since then.
Craft shows are a lot of work and a hectic day, she said. They almost always are on Saturday, and the Castles try to do three to four a month.
A couple of upcoming shows the couple has confirmed are Vance Spouse’s Club Holiday Marketplace Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center and another show at Fairview Community Center, the town’s Jingle Mingle, on Dec. 4.
Sales vary per show, but their entry into the craft show world has definitely boosted their notoriety.
While Rick is the talent behind the cutting, Annette takes the reins when it comes to the sales.
“He calls me his No. 1 sales lady,” Annette said. She greets anyone who comes by or barely glances at their booth with a business card.
“If I can get an idea of what they’re kind of thinking …”
“Like I said,” Rick said, “send me a picture and I can usually do it.”
A family endeavor
Within their new business structure, the Castles designed time for a connection with family.
Now, if there is something special going on with their children or grandchildren, they can go, and their family members even go with them, from time to time, to their shows.
Recently their 3-year-old grandson went to a Waukomis show.
“He was a pill,” they said, putting the rubber clips on the peg board where they hang the product.
“’We have to make them look pretty,’” Annette recalled him saying.
Last fall, she said, Rick wanted to go hunting on the opening weekend of black powder season, so she took her granddaughter.
“She helped me set up, helped me do everything. ... And we froze,” Annette said.
It was during the cold spell and hard freeze last October, as fate would have it.
“But I made hot chocolate for her, coffee for me. We had a good time just talking,” Annette said. “I’m thrilled I have good relationships with my grandchildren.”