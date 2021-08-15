ENID, Okla. — After meeting in Enid over 11 years ago, a local couple is taking the next step in their shared dreams with a little help from their community and friends.
Corey and Lauren Keller, of Enid, announced their plans to begin the adoption process in June.
The couple is currently working with America World Adoption to bring home a child from India of any gender from 0 to 9 years old.
They have been through the vetting process to get approved by the agency and are now focusing on funding the adoption, with the goal to reach $40,000.
The Kellers say they hope to raise half of the funds soon so they can complete more paperwork. In the meantime, Cory and Lauren are working side jobs, as well.
Corey is a partner and co-owner of Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse and Gelateria, while Lauren, an Enid native, is also finishing her master’s in counseling psychology from Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
After they shared their story and adoption plan, they said support started coming “out of nowhere.”
“We have people we don’t know calling us asking how they can help,” Corey said. “That’s how we know we are in the right community.”
Lauren’s friend and Da Vinci’s’ Willow location store manager, April Morrow, decided to put together a silent auction that was held Saturday at the Willow location.
“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring and generosity of our friends and strangers. Everyone is so supportive. We can’t think of a better community to raise our child in,” Lauren said.
The couple met in Enid over 11 years ago when Corey’s band was performing in town. They moved back to the area in 2017 and have been co-owners of Da Vinci’s since 2018.
“I have really learned to love Enid,” Corey said. “The community and the people makes it special.”
A change of plans
When they got married, Lauren said she was unsure about having a family, while Cory was ready to go.
“I didn’t think (having children) was for me,” Lauren said. “I never thought that I would have a family. I never thought I would have kids.”
Corey is the oldest of 10, with four adoptive siblings, including one from India.
“Having been raised with adoptive brothers and sisters, I’ve always wanted to give a home to a child that doesn’t have a home,” he said.
Lauren said she has always had a heart for India, saying she loves their culture and one day dreams of visiting or living there.
In May, the Kellers took a week-long vacation to think and pray about their future family and whether they should start trying to have a biological child or to adopt a child.
“India just came to me as something we should consider, then I brought it to Corey,” Lauren said. “Maybe this is why India has always been on my heart. ... I never thought that was a part of our plan, and that realization about India came to us wanting to give a child from India a good home and a good community.”
Once the Kellers began talking with their neighbors who had adopted using the same agency, the process took off from there.
“Through the last year of the (COVID-19) pandemic, if I could take a positive thing out of a dark year, it was me feeling like something was missing,” Lauren said. “I have the awareness of how important family is, and I felt something was lacking in our home.”
