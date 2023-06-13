Rex and Wayne Bland

Pope Distributing and Wako LLC recently received funds from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce in an effort to diversify the economy and promote product development, according to Enid Regional Development Alliance.

Wako received $47,175 while Pope Distributing received $150,000.

The state Department of Commerce received more than 200 applications from Oklahoma companies for project funding, with 178 of those companies approved for funding ranging from $25,000 to $150,000 and a total of $13.5 million.

OIEP supports new capital investment in a broad range of industries, helping diversify the state’s economy, lead to new product development or increase capacity at existing companies. The program is overseen by the Department of Commerce, Oklahoma Development Alliance Authority and the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

“OIEP’s growing success is strengthening industry across the state,” said Dave Rowland, president of the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance. “Investing in our existing manufacturers and fostering homegrown innovation are vital to staying globally competitive in the 21st century.”

