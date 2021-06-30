ENID, Okla. — A long-time local Baptist church is merging with Open Door Church, a church preparing to celebrate it’s three-year anniversary.
For the past three years, Open Door Church has met at Oklahoma Bible Academy. Starting in September, it will meet on its new campus, formerly the location of Calvary Baptist Church. The location was donated to Open Door Church earlier this year.
Kevin Hise, a pastor and founder of Open Door Church, moved to Enid from Claremore four years ago with his family to start a church of their own. They started off in the Chisholm Publics Schools district with Bible studies in their home and meetings with their neighbors. After about a year, they founded Open Door Church and began meeting regularly at Oklahoma Bible Academy on Sundays.
“We’ve loved the schools we’ve worked with,” Hise said. “Chisholm, OBA, they’re all great communities. We feel like this is what God wanted us to do.”
As the pandemic slowed down, Hise and his team began looking at buying property to open a permanent location. Soon after Easter, though, Steve Williams, a pastor from Calvary Baptist Church, reached out to Hise. He told Hise the church would be closing soon and they wanted to donate the location to Open Door Church and merge together, Hise said.
“God had other plans, I guess,” Hise said. “He’s better at writing the story than us.”
Beginning on June 1, Open Door Church has been renovating Cavalry Baptist’s old location. The building is being adapted to fit the needs of Open Door better, Hise said.
“We’re really excited to be in theb… heart of Enid. We want to be a church for the whole city.”
The new location will have a grand opening Sept. 19 to celebrate the three-year anniversary of Open Door Church. The celebration will be open to all community members, Hise said.
“We party hard.”
Until the new location is ready, Open Door will continue meeting at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at OBA. Hise, also known as “Pastor Kevin,” said he is looking forward to working with more of the community throughout Enid.
“The best is still to come.”
