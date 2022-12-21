christmas service

Churches and religious organizations are planning their worship activities for the Christmas weekend.

The following churches have provided Christmas Eve and Christmas Day service information to the News & Eagle.

• Emmanuel Enid, 2505 W. Garriott will have Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Christmas Day service will be at 10 a.m.

• Enid First Assembly, 905 N. Oakwood, will have two services on Christmas Eve. The outdoor live nativity will be at 4 p.m. and the indoor Christmas Eve service will be at 6 p.m.

• Christian Church of the Covenant, 1205 S. Cleveland, will have Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m.

• First Baptist Church, 401 W. Maine, will have Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m and Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

• St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1626 E. Broadway, will have a candlelight worship service at 7 p.m. Christmas Day service will be at 9 a.m.

• St. Frances Xavier, 110 N. Madison, will host Christmas Eve masses at 5 p.m. and midnight. Christmas Day mass will be 11 a.m., with a Spanish mass at 1 p.m.

• St. Gregory the Great, 1924 W. Willow, will hold Christmas Eve mass at 4 p.m. and midnight and Christmas Day masses at 9 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

• Willow View on Purdue will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Christmas Day service will be at 10 a.m.

• Oakwood Christian Church, 401 N. Oakwood Road, will hold Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. and Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m.

• Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1111 W. Broadway, will hold Christmas Eve services at 5:30 and 11 p.m. Christmas Day service is 10 a.m.

• First United Methodist, 401 W. Randolph, of Enid will hold a 4 p.m. family Christmas Eve service and a 6 p.m. candlelight Christmas Eve service. Christmas Day carol service will be at 11 a.m.

• Zion Lutheran, 518 Oklahoma in Lahoma, will host a Christmas Eve hymn sing at 6:30 p.m. and a candlelight service at 7 p.m. Christmas Day service will be 10:30 a.m.

• New Hope United Methodist Church, 614 N. Garland, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m. and a Christmas Day hymn sing at 10:45 a.m.

• First Presbyterian Church, 502 W. Maine, will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4 p.m. and a family friendly worship on Christmas Day at 10:50 a.m.

