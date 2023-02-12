ENID, Okla. — The Garfield County Child Advocacy Council was reaccredited after preparing for about one year to complete the extensive process.
GCCAC, formed in January of 1998, was first accredited in 2002 by the National Children’s Alliance, which ensures all children across the U.S. served by CACs receive consistent, evidence-based services that help them heal from abuse.
Accreditation occurs every five years, and Dustin Albright, executive director of GCCAC, said he is proud of GCCAC’s staff members, Board of Directors and Multidisclipinary Child Abuse Response Team for achieving this again to continue serving the area.
“We feel extremely accomplished,” he said. “It feels very good to know that Garfield County has a place that meets the highest standards in the nation … to give back to the community.”
There are 10 NCA standards GCCAC has to meet for accreditation: multidisciplinary team; diversity, equity and access of services; forensic interview; victim support and advocacy; medical evaluation; mental health; case review and coordination; case tracking; organizational capacity; and child safety and protection.
Albright said the reaccreditation process began in 2020 with a “third-year review,” which happens three years after last being accredited again, with officials in the field in Oklahoma.
“They go over your protocols and make sure that you have everything you’re supposed to have for when you get reaccredited and give you suggestions on what you need to change and what’s not meeting standards,” Albright said.
Albright received some training from NCA on what to expect in the accreditation process and began compiling all of the necessary paperwork.
Then, at the five-year mark, the facility was given a set date to have an application submitted by.
“It is massive,” Albright said. “You’re answering questions about all these things that you have to have to meet those standards and where to find them all in your policies and protocols, and uploading documents left and right.”
Six months later, after working back and forth with a site reviewer, a site review was scheduled in 2022.
Two certified site reviewers visited GCCAC — looking through documents on-site and talking with all of the MCART.
“They talked to a couple of my board members. They interviewed me,” Albright said, “and then they went back and reviewed all the stuff, and then they either recommended us for reaccreditation or … to go into pending, but we didn’t go into pending. We were reaccredited.”
GCCAC, located at 1002 E. Broadway, provides services such as forensic interviews, MCART, pediatric sexual abuse examinations, reunification visits and court-appointed special advocate volunteers.
CASAs in the Fourth Judicial District serve Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher, Major and Woodward counties. They are trained volunteers who are appointed to a case concerning child neglect or abuse to provide an independent, objective point of view concerning the case, including recommendations made to the court concerning the best interests of the child.
Anybody interested in applying to become a CASA can call (580) 242-1153.
