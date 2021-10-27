ENID, Okla. — Child abuse case professionals from Blaine, Canadian, Garfield and Kingfisher counties will participate in trainings about the multidisciplinary team approach this week.
The training, which will be held at Autry Technology Center on Thursday and Friday, gives professionals, including those from Garfield County Child Advocacy Center, foundational training about the multidisciplinary team (MDT) approach to investigating and management of allegations of child abuse, according to a press release from Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth.
Dustin Albright, executive director of GCCAC, said it’s important for MDTs to continue to receive training on the MDT approach.
“Nobody is ever done learning,” Albright said. “The day you say you know it all is the day you need to just go home. Continuing to get education on these things is very important — to continue to train and build knowledge in each of these people that work these cases.”
The MDT approach to investigating allegations of child abuse and neglect is considered best practice, the release states. The training is designed around that belief.
MDTs — which consist of professionals from state prosecution, law enforcement, child protection services, medical, mental health and team coordination or Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) staff — are responsible for collaborating on investigations of child abuse so that children are safe and not negatively impacted by the investigation process.
Basically, Albright said, the MDT approach helps streamline the investigations of cases and services for children.
“When you have more people together — a think tank — a lot of times, better decisions are made,” Albright said.
Having foundational knowledge about the MDT approach is essential for healthy team functioning, which, in turn, has a positive impact on children served, according to the release.
“Providing a consistent statewide response is critical in child abuse investigations and every child and family deserve access to professionals who are trained in best practices,” Jerri Sites, child protection concepts trainer, said in the release. “This curriculum will provide that foundational consistency for child abuse professionals across the great state of Oklahoma, and I am honored to be a part of the development of that process.”
Albright said almost all of the members involved in the the GCCAC’s Multidisciplinary Child Abuse Response Team — a team he is pleased with and proud of — are attending the training, and he’s looking forward to staying up-to-date on current trends and seeing if the MCART can “do something better.”
On Thursday, MDT members will learn the history of MDT and Children’s Advocacy Centers movement and relevance to member’s work roles and responsibilities of the team as a whole and individual disciplines, how to structure case reviews for effectiveness, how to manage the impact of secondary traumatic stress; and understanding team development concepts and high-performance team components, the release states.
On Friday, leaders from local MDTs and Children Advocacy Centers will participate in activities that will support effective leadership of an MDT. Leaders will learn how to differentiate between compassion fatigue/empathic strain, vicarious trauma, secondary traumatic stress and burnout; identify ways to promote self-assessment of how this work impacts professionals; identify tips for creating a psychologically safe work environment; and identify micro strategies and resources to help child abuse professionals become more resilient in dealing with the cost of caring.
“We have an obligation to protect Oklahoma’s children,” Carrie Little, executive director of Children’s Advocacy Centers of Oklahoma, said in the release. “By providing quality best practice training and supporting professionals in our field who investigate and respond to child abuse in our state, we can improve outcomes for children and provide a brighter future for vulnerable families.”
The event is co-sponsored by Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth and CACO, both of which Albright thanked for allowing Garfield County to have the opportunity.
“Anything local is going to be good for everyone,” he said.
Jimmy Widdifield Jr., freestanding multidisciplinary teams program manager for OCCY, said in the release that it’s an “honor to sponsor a training that shows how MDTs are essential for addressing child abuse.”
“This training will enhance the great work already being done in the four counties and will be used statewide to help all MDTs do the same,” he said.
