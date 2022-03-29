ENID, Okla. — Members of a competitive cheer team from Enid are stranded in Las Vegas until the end of the week.
City Cheer of Enid took 66 people to Las Vegas for a cheer competition last week. Their Frontier return flight was canceled due to weather one hour prior to boarding on Monday.
Parents and coaches scrambled to rebook flights with other airlines. Four coaches, including CC owners Jacklynn and Korie Holmes, remain in Vegas until Friday with the remaining 12 cheerleaders.
The cheerleaders are ages 5 to 16. The Holmes and other adults are working to keep the kids calm and entertained as they spend the rest of the week there.
The group was not able to rent a car, as all of the rental cars within a 16-mile radius of Las Vegas are sold out, Jacklynn Holmes said.
The cheer team reached out to the Enid community on Facebook, asking for help getting back, as their trip already was paid for and several athletes’ parents were not able to go on the trip.
“Dalen McVay stepped up and purchased our hotel room stays,” Holmes said. “Our room and board is completely taken care of by McVay.”
A realtor from Las Vegas bought groceries for the team, and Tammy Wilson and Denise Barkley donated, Holmes said.
“The community has overwhelmed us and touched us with their help,” she said. “The outreach in Enid is just amazing.”
The older cheer group won division champions and the younger group won third place. The athletes were able to take posed cheer photos on the strip and enjoy sightseeing.
To pass the time without transportation, the team plans to go swimming and to a jump park zone. One little girl ran out of her medication on the trip due to the extended stay, Holmes said.
“City Cheer is so grateful for our community and all the help and support that has been provided for our cheer teams and their families. So blessed and overwhelmed with joy, forever thankful,” Holmes said.
People interested in helping City Cheer can contact them on Facebook, by email at citycheerathlethics@gmail.com or by calling Korie Holmes at (580) 297-0483.
