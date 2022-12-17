ENID, Okla. — Local car dealers came together recently to donate to Toys for Tots and to discuss the auto industry.
“All the dealers support Toys for Tots and want to give back to the community that supports us,” said Randy Floyd, with Stevens Ford.
Scott Northcutt, of Northcutt Chevrolet-Buick-Toyota, agreed.
“We like to support our city and show our appreciation,” Northcutt said.
The local Toys for Tots program serves children up to age 18, as long as they are living at home and in school, and covers all of Garfield County and any county that touches Garfield County: Major, Grant, Noble, Kingfisher and Alfalfa.
Tax-deductible donations can be made payable to Toys for Tots and mailed to 225 W. Oklahoma St., Lahoma, OK, 73754.
When the dealers meet once a year, they discuss the economy, their manufacturers and any problems they are having in the business.
“Inventory levels are still low but it is getting better,” Floyd said, but are not back to pre-COVID pandemic levels.
Northcutt agreed and said the new norm is slimmer inventory than it has been.
“Our dealership has just signed on to be an electric car dealer,” he said.
He says the dealership is getting electric chargers to sell and will have one inside the service center and outside for customers.
Floyd also expects the sale of electric cars to grow.
“We have lots of interest in our electric trucks,” he said.
Northcutt said one of the issues they all have is getting technicians specializing more on electrical systems and transmissions to work in their shops. He said Autry Technology Center is trying to work with them.
Once a year the auto dealers also join with other sponsors to support the Vance-Towny golf tournament to support the relationships between Vance Air Force Base and the community.
