ENID, Okla. — P&T’s Bar on Independence rose from the ashes like a phoenix.
The bar, owned by Beth and Preston Whiting, originally opened on Nov. 10, 2018, but it was destroyed by a fire weeks later on Jan. 25, 2019.
After more than two years of hard work, though, P&T’s opened for round two earlier this year on June 18.
“It is awesome,” Beth Whiting said. “The weight has been lifted off our shoulders now that we’re back open. ... The feeling of being open and being here every day like I was before — that’s what I want, and we want it just to be a fun, clean place for people to come and have a good time.”
The interior looks a little bit different than before, but everything inside is fresh and looks brand new.
“A lot of people say that it still has the ‘new paint’ smell,” Whiting said with a laugh.
Around 5:24 a.m. back in 2019, Enid Fire Department received a call about the fire at 408 N. Independence. Whiting was notified shortly after, but by the time she got there, flames and smoke already were shooting up from the building.
Nobody was injured, but the fire resulted in damage to the structure and total loss of building contents.
The blaze was thought to have been intentionally set, and video surveillance from a neighboring business shows a person carrying what appears to be a plastic jug and some sort of tool entering the fenced area in the back of the building minutes before the fire and fleeing several minutes later.
The arsonist has never been caught.
The Whitings had spent several months fixing up and furnishing the bar in 2018 after purchasing it, and the loss was a “devastating blow,” Whiting said.
Whiting said she and her husband initially thought that insurance would cover the damage caused by the fire, but they realized soon after that it would not.
“It was very sickening,” she said. “We were just watching our hard work go away.”
After finding out the insurance wouldn’t cover, Whiting said she slipped into a rough patch because working at the bar was her full-time job.
The building’s owner reached out and asked if they wanted to open P&T’s again.
“We told him that we’d love to,” Whiting said. “(Preston’s) kids are grown, and my kids are grown, so (P&T’s) was our baby.”
The couple was unsure if they had that kind of money to invest again, but the building’s owner said he’d rebuild it for them.
The building’s owner rebuilt the structure, and the community chipped in, including through a pub crawl, to raise money to help the Whitings rebuild.
Because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and issues with the construction company that was hired to rebuild the structure, it took more than two years to get everything built and in place.
“It was a long process,” Whiting said. “Slowly but surely, it’s all coming back together again. ... There were times we felt like it wasn’t going to get done, but we just kept going. It was a long journey, and the journey is not over. It’s far from over.”
Whiting said she still has some fears. Every time the phone rings, she said she thinks it’s another call about another fire.
Her excitement for P&T’s future outweighs her fears, though, and P&T’s will have a local band, Van Damage, performing Friday night, and Tulsa-based band Glam R Us will perform at the bar’s “grand opening set” in September.
P&T’s is open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and from 2-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Whiting hopes the bar will be “going strong, serving the community and having a good time” in the years to come.
The journey has taught the Whitings to accept help when it’s offered and to never give up on their dreams.
“That’s the main positive thing — that we were able to come back from it,” Whiting said. “We didn’t give up. ... If we can overcome this, I believe we can overcome anything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.