ENID, Okla. — Despite the fact the country experienced the second- and third-largest bank failures in history last month, local bankers said they are confident about community banking.
“I did have some clients call,” said Brad Blankenship, executive vice president at Security National Bank. “We assured them their deposits were covered and they had nothing to worry about with our bank.”
In a town hall meeting last week, U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas addressed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the $40 billion that needed to be replaced following the bank failures. Banks pay quarterly, risk-weighted insurance premiums into the FDIC fund.
Todd Earl, Enid market president for Stride Bank, said he hopes the federal government won’t raise the ratios on community banks. He also had a few clients concerned but said it wasn’t a problem.
”Our customers know us. Stride has 110 years of roots in the community,” Earl said.
Blankenship said much the same.
“We are conservative, middle America and we don’t have the same risk,” he said.
The FDIC adopted a plan three years ago to bring the insurance fund back to legal minimums, and Chairman Martin Gruenberg said those plans were not changing. There had been a rise in insured deposits due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Scott Bixler, Enid market president at NBC, said the best thing to do is to communicate with your customers.
“If you style your deposits in different ways, you can actually be covered up to $3.5 million by the FDIC,” he said.
Bixler said if customers had any questions they just needed to call their banks. He said there was lots of information out there to educate yourself.
“This was not a common scenario particularly for community banking,” Bixler said.
Becky Bules, vice president with agriculture lending for Security National Bank, said lending was down some with the increase in interest rates.
“We are very conservative with our lending rates because our goal is to stay strong, safe and secure in the market,” she said.
Earl said the country has had a 15-year addiction to low interest rates.
“It was going to go up sooner or later because they were at an artificially low rate,” he said. “I’ve noticed customers being more aware and making intelligent decisions about their money.”
None of the local bankers wanted to predict what the market was going to do, but said there might be a mild recession.
Either way, they all felt good about their banks, their customers and community banking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.