Local author releases sequel state history book, 17 years after starting project

ENID, Okla. — A local author is finally closing a major chapter after nearly two decades poring over historical archives, meeting influential Oklahomans and documenting their stories in two tomes.
John Dwyer spent Saturday afternoon at Putnam Six Bookstore in Enid scribing his name to copies of his newest work, volume two of “The Oklahomans: The Story of Oklahoma and Its People.”
The Waukomis author and former journalist, originally from Duncan, has been making the rounds throughout the state to promote the book after a release party last month at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
“The most exciting part about this book is that it’s finished,” Dwyer said laughing, sitting behind stacks of both volumes, which together took 17 years to complete.
The Red River Institute of History nonprofit funded much of the project, along with benefactors from Enid and the rest of the state, including the Atwoods, Andersons, Williamses and Burlesons. A foreword from Mardel Christian & Education’s founder, Mart Green, opens the book.
At 19 chapters, 800 images and 600-plus pages, “The Oklahomans, Volume 2” is double the size of Dwyer’s first volume, which was published in 2016 — even though the latter covered thousands of years, starting with the first Indigenous people arriving in the Americas up to Oklahoma pre-statehood.
“Volume 2,” meanwhile, moves from Oklahoma becoming a state in 1907 and on to the current decade.
“Oklahoma history is ‘part and parcel’ with American history,“ Dwyer told regular bookstore patron Robert Stevens. “I don’t sugarcoat it, I don’t shoehorn it, I just write it about it in an integrated fashion.”
Stevens, an Enid native who lives in Cambodia, said he didn’t usually like reading historical nonfiction books since they tended to sound like textbooks.
“History is not boring. It’s a bad teacher that makes it boring,” Stevens said, telling Dwyer he’d once gotten an F in high school for refusing to memorize Oklahoma’s 77 county names because he didn’t believe memorization was learning.
Dwyer, a longtime adjunct professor at Southern Nazarene University, then turned to a page in “Volume 1” with a list of the counties that explained the history of each name — and Stevens was sold.
Dwyer spent five years working on the “Oklahomans” sequel, saying his biggest fear was that it would be “disastrously” long, or that writing would take him another year to finish.
But Dwyer and his assistant editor, Camden Roberts, came up with an easy solution to both the book’s size and what had to be left off the printed pages.
Over 200 scannable QR codes are included on hundreds of pages next to short sections about Oklahomans and historical events. Each code takes a cellphone to a full-blown story on Dwyer’s website, www.johnjdwyer.com.
About 500 more pages of material are online, Roberts said.
“You’re literally basically getting two books with this,” he said. “It’s already heavy enough — could you imagine if there’s more?”
A reprint of the first volume will also have almost 100 of its own QR codes on the pages, Dwyer said.
Chloe Fuxa, owner of Putnam Six, said she’d never seen another book with that many codes, but they’d risen in popularity in the last several years since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You used to be like, ‘What the heck do I do with this thing?’ and now it’s super simple,” Fuxa said.
The mostly finished book was further delayed after the pandemic, after which Dwyer decided to do more than just a postscript about the two years that’d passed.
He turned an 80-page survey to about 15 pages that included the 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling, the pandemic, the divisive elections and the U.S. Capitol insurrection, the state’s flurry of controversial legislation and the growing threat of China.
“What it wound up being was sitting back for quite a few months to see what actually was unfolding in this country, then not just writing a paragraph or two in the epilogue, but a whole additional chapter,” before the book went to press last fall, Dwyer said.
Plans were put on hold to create a statue park in his hometown of Waukomis of monuments torn down in 2020 so Dwyer could finish the book.
Since he first started writing the “Oklahomans” series in 2005 — at the behest of the Oklahoma Historical Society’s director — he said he’d learned about all the “unsung heroes” in Oklahoma who have gone unknown over time.
“There was always somebody heroic who stood up and at least tried to do the right thing,” he said. “With that in mind, what I am excited about is, no matter how sad and tragic the story … there’s somebody there that you and I and our kids can be proud of.”
With “Volume 2” covering the more recent past, Dwyer said he was able to include more first-hand accounts and interviews, as well as more vivid secondhand reports from archives from the Oklahoman and the historical society.
The vast majority of photos and artwork are from Oklahoma-based artists, Roberts said, including Enid artist-photographer Mike Klemme and Oklahoma City comic illustrator Jerry Bennett.
People flooded Dwyer’s Oklahoma history group page on Facebook with accounts of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, which killed 168 people. Dwyer also spoke to survivors, witnesses and others involved with the attack and its aftermath.
“That was the most difficult thing in my career to write, was that section,” he said.
Dwyer also once spent an entire afternoon in the home of the now-late Dr. Frank Cox, a Black community activist in eastern Oklahoma City.
Cox reportedly stood up to a Black Panther leader, concerned about people out of state coming to start violent attacks on Black Friday in 1969, when riots were taking place throughout the country.
“You don’t see these kinds of stories normally,” Dwyer said. “I felt like I was … looking into the window of the actual history taking place.”
He said the people now living in George Failing’s old house didn’t even know the legacy of the man who once lived there.
Failing, an Enid oil pioneer, bounced back from the Great Depression when he made portable oil drilling rigs, putting them on the beds of Ford farm trucks to drill where other people couldn’t.
During World War II, Failing’s company shifted entirely to make portable drills to supply Allied troops with water while Axis enemies were dying of thirst, and Dwyer said his efforts helped win the war.
“All because of an oil guy in Enid,” he said. “He just kept going, kept the creative process going.”
Dwyer’s book is available on his website, www.johnj dwyer.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble or at local bookstores in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.