ENID, Okla. — A colorful, nature-themed mural soon will go up at Hayes Elementary School.
On Thursday, Enid City Commission approved a $9,750 grant award to Enid Public Schools for the mural at Hayes, which will be created by Kelly Tompkins of Hive Appeal and be painted on metal layers.
Jamie Jarnigan, principal of Hayes, said the mural will honor a Hayes kindergartener who died suddenly last year, while also adding artwork for students, staff and passersby to enjoy.
“We were trying to think of a way to honor (the student) — something happy and cheerful,” Jarnigan said. “We wanted it to be something to remember him by … and I thought a mural would be a good way to honor him and also have a neat art experience out in front of the school.”
After getting approval from EPS’ chief financial officer for the mural, Jarnigan began looking for funding for it.
Jarnigan presented the grant request Enid City Commission approved to the Public Arts Commission of Enid on Dec. 15, and also received a $5,000 grant from Park Avenue Thrift.
A “penny drive” also will be held in February at Hayes so students can help raise money for the mural, as well.
“I feel like it's really important for the students to contribute so they have ownership of it,” Jarnigan said, “and I think that helps them really appreciate that they helped make it happen.”
In total, the project is estimated to cost $19,500. Jarnigan said if more funding is needed, additional grants will be sought.
The wall where the mural will be located has original, vintage tile on it, which Tompkins, whom Jarnigan had reached out to about creating the mural, didn’t want to paint over.
Tompkins came up with an idea to use metal layers for the mural in front of the wall, allowing the blue tile to be preserved and still show through the artwork.
“It'll be like a three-dimensional mural,” Tompkins said. “I thought it was an opportunity to be even more creative than a flat mural.”
Each layer of the painted metals also will have lighting behind it, too, so the mural can be seen when it’s dark outside.
Tompkins spoke with the kindergartener’s family, who said he was “fascinated by everything in life” and loved the outdoors.
He also loved hummingbirds, so the mural will feature a hummingbird, as well as other things in nature he loved, which Jarnigan said could appeal to other students.
“I hope that when (students) look at it, they can use their imaginations, and that it brings them a greater appreciation of art,” she said. “Elementary kids are naturally artistic, creative and inquisitive, and I just hope this is an expression of that.”
Tompkins will begin working on the mural this spring, and she said she hopes the final result will brighten students’ and staff members’ days and honor the kindergartener.
“I hope it reminds them to stay in touch with nature and appreciate all of the little things, even the critters around us, … and to celebrate the time you have here,” Tompkins said.
Jarnigan echoed those hopes, adding that she hopes the mural makes those who view it happy.
“We want it to be a happy memory,” she said.
