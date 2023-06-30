ENID, Okla. — A box of tape-measuring keychains inspired opportunity.
Margaret Moss is hosting an architecture drawing contest for young, local artists at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. Artists from preschool to high school seniors can transfer their architectural dreams to paper for a chance to be recognized by local architects.
Moss, who is an active volunteer at the library, is an artist herself and has made art her whole life.
Moss reflected on when she lived in Taos, N.M.: “Do you think that we ate supper at home on Friday night? No, we never did. We always went to art openings, to another after another.”
Her experience in Enid, has been vastly different. Enid does not have a community art gallery, and artistic opportunity is sparse compared to Taos, N.M, she said.
The lack of art in Enid pushed Moss to look for ways to introduce art to her community. As Moss searched for something in her home, she came across a colorful tin container.
Inside the container, she found bright orange tape-measuring keychains. The keychains had a level on top and a label from the Oklahoma State University School of Architecture.
The keychains inspired Moss to provide children within her community with a chance to explore architectural art and receive recognition for their creations. Every weekday, 1-3 p.m, Moss sits at a front table in the library, ready to welcome young artists.
In front of Moss sit colored pencils, markers, crayons, paper and examples of architecture. Until July 31, local children can join Moss and bring their architectural dreams to life. Drawing must be done with Moss.
Moss provided artists with five examples for inspiration: a gingerbread house, Wells Tower, the Eiffel Tower, Snoopy’s dog house and a log cabin.
Artists are not limited to the five examples. One child drew a group of farm animals with a circle around them, which Moss assumed represented a barn.
“It's called conceptual art,” Moss said, laughing. “Your concept is that animals are protected.”
So far, more than 25 drawings have been made. After completing their drawing, each artist is required to leave his or her name and phone number so they can be notified if their drawing places in the contest.
There still is plenty of time to visit Moss and create a submission, as submissions for the contest are open until July 31.
Drawings will be displayed in the Great Plains Room, and architects from Corbin, Merz & Haney Architecture and Easely Associates Architects will judge the contest.
The awards ceremony for the contest will be held Aug. 5. Winners will receive one of the measuring keychains that inspired the contest.
